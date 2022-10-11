Technology NewsInvesting News

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that is has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement with SK On Co., Ltd. (SK On) for the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium from the Kachi Project which includes 10 percent investment by SK On in Lake via the issue of new ordinary shares.

Significant terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A strategic investment of a 10 percent stake in Lake (20 trading-day VWAP prior to 12/10/22)

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000dmt (LCE)

- Initial five-year term plus option for a further five years

- Offtake priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotation period.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: DFS; Lilac demonstration plant results; financial due diligence; and product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

"The CFA delivers a long-term strategic agreement with SK On, one of the world's pre-eminent lithium-ion battery producers with a major growing presence in the North American market," Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, said.

He said the agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for the drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson said the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up environmentally responsible production and also affords SK On the opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects as they move to development to ensure a supply of high-quality lithium products are available to SK On.

"SK On is very pleased to execute this CFA with Lake, a clean lithium developer, which can allow SK On to secure a stable lithium supplier for its U.S. supply chain," Jinsuk Ryu, SK On's Vice President said.

"Lake fits particularly well with SK On's ESG policy as it utilises environment-friendly direct lithium extraction technology for production of lithium. With this CFA, both Parties will strengthen mutual partnership to advance opportunities to secure sustainable sources of raw materials in the future," she said.

SK On is one of the fastest-growing battery manufacturers in the industry, with battery production facilities operating in countries including the U.S., China, Hungary and Korea. SK On, an affiliate of Korea's secondlargest conglomerate SK Group, supplies batteries to major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company and Volkswagen.

SK On has consented to this market release. Lake will update the market on progress on the implementation of the CFA with SK On as soon as it is able to do so.

Lake is advised in this transaction by New Electric Partners (www.newep.com).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
For media queries, please contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with WMC Energy

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that it has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement (CFA) with WMC ENERGY B.V. (WMC) for the offtake of up to 25,000 mtpa of battery grade lithium from the Kachi Project and a 10 percent investment by WMC in Lake.

The key terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A 10 percent investment in Lake at AUD1.20 per share to support the realization of the Kachi Project;

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000 mtpa of LCE;

- An initial offtake term of ten years with an option to extend the term with an additional five years;

- Offtake to be priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotational applying a discount.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: finalization of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS); the performance of Lilac's demonstration plant; due diligence by WMC; and the LCE meeting the applicable product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of said conditions precedent.

Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, states: "The CFA delivers a long-term strategic alignment with WMC and its supply chain into its European and North American customers."

"WMC Energy has a track record of being a market leader in nuclear fuels and expanded into battery materials including lithium to serve predominantly the US and European lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs with their strategic needs", Mr. Crow continues.

The agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson states that the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up the production of LCE in an environmentally friendly fashion and offers partners like WMC an opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects. As Lake moves to develop these adjacent projects, a growing supply of high-quality lithium products becomes available to WMC and its partners and customers across the US and Europe.

"Increasing customer and consumer scrutiny around the environmental and ethical credentials of lithium projects particularly from the European markets drives our focus on sustainable extraction," Mr Dickson said.

"WMC is excited to support Lake Resources in its endeavours to make the Kachi Project a success. The engagement under the CFA will help Lake Resources expand its downstream footprint across the European and North American lithium-ion battery supply chain, enabling Lake to optimally benefit from the anticipated growth in demand for battery materials like lithium carbonate across these markets," states Amrish Ritoe, Director Corporate Business Development for WMC's battery materials team.

Mr. Ritoe continues: "With our extensive network in Europe and North America, we are well positioned to create a partnership with Lake and others that will help Lake to accelerate the development of the Kachi Project."



Lake Resources NL Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that Dr Nicholas Lindsay's role as Technical Director concluded on 30 September 2022 following a period of 21 months overseeing the Company's DFS for the Kachi Project and other related work streams.

The Company would like to thank Dr Lindsay for his commitment and efforts over that period working with our technical team across all facets of the definitive feasibility study. Dr Lindsay will remain on the Lake Board as a Non-Executive Director.



Lake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.

Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.

Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.

Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.

Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.

Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.

Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.



Lake Resources NL Update on Kachi Pilot Plant

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac).

Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date.

These milestones include Lilac:

- completing at least 1,000 hours of operations (including uptime, maintenance, monitoring, and other work that constitutes operations as determined by Lilac in its reasonable discretion) of the Lilac Pilot Unit onsite at Kachi provided; and

- producing a Lithium carbonate feed totaling at least 2,500 kg of lithium carbonate equivalents from onsite operations.

Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

To resolve the dispute, Lake has exercised its rights to have the dispute resolved either by agreement of both Lake and Lilac or by arbitration.

If the milestones are not achieved by the required date, then Lake has certain buy back rights under the Agreement which it may exercise at its option.

Work continues on progressing the DFS and Lake will update the market in due course on both progress on resolution of the current dispute and the ongoing DFS.



Lake Resources NL CEO and Managing Director Appointment

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Dickson to the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector.

He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

With globally significant lithium sites, Lake's aspirational target is to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE.

Mr Dickson's expertise will support Lake's rapid growth and its mission to become a leader in the supply of responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly, and cost competitive high-purity lithium.

It ensures North and South American operations will be fast tracked to advance key project and marketing milestones.

"This is a major achievement to have secured a CEO like David as Lake goes from project development to construction to become a major lithium producer.

"David combines proven leadership experience and engineering expertise with a deep strategic understanding of off-taker and investor perspectives on energy supply chains," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said.

"David knows all the major oilfield services and EPCM contractors who are looking to expand into the renewable economy - at a time when major projects are struggling to source this capability and support.

"Including those companies skilled in environmentally friendly drilling and reinjection - a key to Lake expanding at scale."

He said Mr Dickson was a senior and experienced negotiator on major EPCM contracts and brought a senior commercial presence to the negotiating table.

He said Mr Dickson's desire to join Lake demonstrates his confidence in the cutting-edge Lilac technology and strong ESG focus which will see Lake set a new standard for the lithium extraction and production industry.

"His expertise links project delivery, leadership, technical knowledge, and relationships with key stakeholders across industry, government, and the investment community."

Mr Dickson is currently a Senior Advisor to Private Equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners, the leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors and an Executive Strategic Advisor to strategic investment firm, The Chatterjee Group.

He spent over seven years as CEO of global engineering and construction firm McDermott International, leaving in 2021. At the outset of his tenure, McDermott employed approximately 14,000 people and operated in 20 countries.

Mr Dickson built a strong leadership team, steered the company into profitable new markets and struck deals with key customers, such as Saudi Aramco.

He oversaw McDermott's merger with CB&I and ultimately grew the business to over 30,000 employees across 54 international markets.

Prior to McDermott he was previously President of Technip USA, overseeing marketing and operations in North, Central, and South America. He was also appointed to the board of the US National Safety Council, and a member of the World Hydrogen Council.

"Lake Resources has the opportunity to set a new global standard for producing clean, high-purity lithium at speed and scale, at a time when lithium demand is growing rapidly," Mr Dickson said.

"To be a part of the global energy transition and bring a crucial new technology into large scale lithium production is an immense privilege.

"I look forward to bringing all my experience to this role and building one of the companies of the future," Mr Dickson said.

Mr Crow said Lake had conducted a global six-month search for the right CEO and Managing Director.

"We welcome David to the leadership team at this phase of the company's history as we move toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Mr Crow said.

He said major new international appointments to the Lake board would be announced shortly covering ESG, governance, and finance and audit.



ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing Updates

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently providing Covid-19 testing to eleven (11) film and production companies in Canada.

The Company's COVID-19 testing business is expected to maintain its demand due to the recent news of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") that testing will remain in place as part of the COVID-19 safety & return to work agreement into 2023. (Source: https://www.dga.org/News/PressReleases/2022/220930_Coalition_Announces_Continuation_of_Negotiations_Regarding_Covid_Safety_Agreement.aspx)

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

Naturevan Expands Distribution to Asia

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on September 15, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will further expand distribution of its products to Japan and South Korea.

Management is currently working on distribution agreements in Asia which will allow the Company to expand supply to a larger audience and enter into different distribution channels, multiplying sales and profit.

Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort closes on the third acquisition in the past year bringing total consolidated assets to $475 million

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT ) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading  alternative lender  utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company.

Lomiko announces the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at La Loutre Graphite property, drilling wide high-grade intersections at 11.02% Cg over 120m at the northern end of EV Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 23, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

