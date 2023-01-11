Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.

As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.

Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi.

"Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson.

"We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.

"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."

The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.

Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.

He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.

"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced commitment to strengthen and broaden the experience of its board as it progresses to a new development stage, Lake is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ana Gomez Chapman to its Board, effective January 1, 2023.

Ms. Chapman is a financial services executive and board director with over 25 years of investment management, capital markets and business leadership experience. She has worked and lived across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Ms. Chapman previously served on the Board of Directors of MP materials, a US-based sustainable rare earth production and refining company where she steered the company through an operational turn-around that led to a New York Stock Exchange listing. She has also served on the Advisory Board of investment software company Backstop Solutions Group.

Ms. Chapman is a capital markets expert who has held senior roles at institutional investment firms including Hamilton Lane, where she currently serves as a Managing Director. She previously was Senior Relationship Manager and Alternatives Lead at Allianz Global Investors, President of JHL Capital Group LLC, and Vice President at Goldman Sachs in their Latin American, Asian and US equities businesses.

Ms. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Chapman's appointment follows the board appointments of Mr. Howard Atkins and Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn, announced earlier this week.

"This is another important appointment as Lake builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward execution on the Kachi project," said Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said.

"Our Board continues to focus on Board refreshment to ensure it has the right individuals to fulfil its key responsibilities of strategic oversight, succession planning, ESG and risk oversight," said Mr. David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

"Ms. Chapman's knowledge of critical minerals supply chains, her contacts in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, and her capital markets expertise is a significant enhancement to our board," added Mr. Dickson.

Mr. David Dickson assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Ms. Chapman will be issued 238,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (1 January 2024). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Ms. Chapman was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheemin BoLinn to the board of Lake Resources, effective December 5, 2022. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources board and build the business for the long term.

Dr. Bo-Linn is an accomplished CEO, former Fortune 100 operations executive, and board director with over 25 years of governance expertise at private organizations and public companies across the Americas and Europe. Her board leadership experience at public companies includes her appointment as Lead Independent Director, Chair of every major committee (Audit, Compensation, Nomination/Governance), Chair of Sustainability/ESG, and Chair of the Technology and Cybersecurity committees. Her related current board service includes Flux Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced sustainable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial mobility fleets.

Dr. Bo-Linn has been recognized internationally for her achievements, including by The Financial Times in its 2021 "Top 100" global board director diversity list and the National Association of Corporate Directors in its 2019 "Top 50 Board of Directors" list, recognizing the most influential directors and corporate governance leaders with boardroom excellence in innovation and integrity. In recognition of her contribution to the scientific and technological communities, Dr. Bo-Linn was inducted into the international "Hall of Fame" for Women in Technology and was also named "Top Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Until recently, Dr. Bo-Linn was CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator which also provided consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile, and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain, and cybersecurity). Previously, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM's VP of Indu trial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM's software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow commented that considering the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains, which will bring a higher level of scrutiny to issues of sustainability in the lithium mining sector, the appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn is invaluable and timely.

"Dr. Bo-Linn brings highly relevant and extensive experience, particularly in sustainability, governance and the renewables supply chain," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "Her industry expertise along with her environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies will position us for growth and the creation of shareholder value, as we transition to a new development stage."

Dr. Bo-Linn has a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) in Computer based Information Systems and Organizational Change from the University of Houston and was appointed as Visiting Professor at the joint Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University EMBA/MBA program. She also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Certificate Programme.

The appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multi-billion dollar resource projects.

Dr. Bo-Linn will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Dr. Bo-Linn was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

~The new appointment comes as TIMIA founder and CEO, Mike Walkinshaw , focuses on leading Montfort Capital, TIMIA's parent company~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort .

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce shoulder sampling results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005785/en/

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Korean electronics manufacturer, Sonid Inc. (" Sonid "). The MOU represents promising steps towards a potential commercial joint venture or technology licensing arrangement of RecycLiCo's technology.

The MOU outlines the strategic partnership and business framework for establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Both companies will leverage their strengths and engage in plans regarding the commercial collection, pretreatment, and hydrometallurgical processing of end-of-life batteries. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their operations and contribute to the sustainability of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

