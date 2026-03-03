Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a track-mounted reverse-circulation ("RVC") drill rig and crew to its Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada's gold and silver-rich Walker Lane. The MPD-1500 RVC track-mounted drill rig will augment the diamond drill rig currently operating at Santa Fe with a focus on drilling areas of the project that have seen little or no exploration drilling.

Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Executive Chair, President, CEO, and Founder commented: "Since the Company's inception, Lahontan drilling has focused on resource definition and expansion to support our goal of resuming gold and silver production and mining operations at Santa Fe. With the approval of our exploration Plan of Operations, Lahontan can now drill over 700 new holes, exploring areas of the project that have been under-explored or overlooked by previous operators. We are very proud of the progress the Company has made toward a re-start of mining at Santa Fe in 2027, however the resumption of true exploration drilling is yet another exciting chapter in the evolution of the Santa Fe Mine project, a chapter that has the potential to unlock the true mineral potential of our district-scale land package."

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%. 

Qualified Person

Brian J. Maher, M.Sc., CPG-12342, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all technical disclosure other than the Mineral Resource Estimate as noted above.‎ Mr. Maher is Vice President-Exploration for Lahontan Gold and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kimberly Ann

Founder, CEO, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400

Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lahontan gold corp.LG:CCtsxv:lgprecious metals investing
LG:CC
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Lahontan Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada

Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the proposed development of the Swanson Gold Deposit and existing mining lease ("Swanson Project" or... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified and begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey

Highlights New borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) imaging , combined with Phase 1 drilling results at Berrigan Mine, including TOM-25-015 returning 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) over 98.5 m and TOM-25-014 returning 24.85% ZnEq (5.83 g/t AuEq) over 2.1 m , demonstrates compelling potential to expand... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Golconda Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF), an unhedged gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golconda Gold Ltd. upgraded to... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Welcomes Tara Gilfillan to Board

Heliostar Welcomes Tara Gilfillan to Board

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Tara Gilfillan as a non-executive director and Audit Chair to Heliostar's board of directors effective March 1, 2026. Ms. Gilfillan has over 30 years of... Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Lahontan Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

Streamex Corp. Appoints Shawn Matthews, Former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. & Founder and CIO of Hondius Capital Management, to Board of Directors

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

base metals investing

AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

gold investing

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

gold investing

Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Thailand to Prioritise Domestic Energy Supply

precious metals investing

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca