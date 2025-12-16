LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces it has amended its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement offering, upsizing it to up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will no longer be subject to an accelerated expiry, as was previously announced in the Company's press release dated December 15, 2025.

The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for the commissioning and restart of gold production operations at the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mine and Mill, as well as work at the Company's Swanson Gold Project in Quebec and for and general working capital purposes.

The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions.

The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The terms of the Company's previously announced flow-through offering ("FT Offering") have not changed, refer to the Company's press release dated December 15, 2025 for more information.

The Company has agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the LIFE Offering and FT Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The closing of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering is expected to occur on or about December 31, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.

The Company continues to progress in the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement of gold-linked convertible notes, as announced on November 5, 2025, a financing that aims to raise up to C$7 million to fund the restart of the company's Beacon Gold Mill in Val d'Or, Quebec.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278282

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur MineralsLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 11, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc . and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The period when a mining company advances from pure exploration into the early stages of production is often one of the most advantageous entry points... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 9, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)... Keep Reading...
Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value... Keep Reading...
Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District

Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District

(TheNewswire) Data support skarn/porphyry potential; drill-ready program outlined VANCOUVER, BC - DECEMBER 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (" Element79 ", the " Company ") today announced the filing of an independent technical report... Keep Reading...
Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from the Company's Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AUMBF. "We are pleased to... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Trading Halt

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Battery Metals Investing

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

gold investing

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Cleantech Investing

Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction

Rare Earth Investing

Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of $32.5 Million Private Placement With Strategic Investors

Resource Investing

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar