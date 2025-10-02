LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Launches AGORACOM

Cashless AI Marketing Program and Verified Discussion Forum

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM that will feature industry leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, LaFleur Minerals will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.

AGORACOM INDUSTRY LEADING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONTENT

As the pioneer of online investor relations and digital marketing for over 25 years, AGORACOM launched its AI Content Showcase earlier this year. AGORACOM demonstrated how the use of Artificial Intelligence content will provide LaFleur Minerals with an ability to create faster, stronger and emotional connections telling the Company story to global investor audiences including:

  • AI Movie Trailer
A Cinematic Presentation Of Our Story As A Movie Trailer
  • Small Cap Odyssey
A Time Warp Journey Of Our Company's Journey
  • AI Avatars
A Demographic Mix Of Storytellers To Reach Different Audiences
  • Multilingual Avatars
A Mix of French, German, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic Storytellers

Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals commented, "At LaFleur Minerals, our priority is advancing the Beacon Gold Mill restart and expanding resources at the Swanson Gold Deposit in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt. Traditional updates don't always capture the momentum behind these milestones. By leveraging AGORACOM's Artificial Intelligence content, we can better connect with investors, ensuring our vision of becoming a near-term gold producer while unlocking the scale and continuity of Swanson's gold system is reaching the right audiences."

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

LaFleur Minerals will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impressions, content marketing, and social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.

In 2024, AGORACOM surpassed 800 million lifetime page views from 8.6 million investors who visited AGORACOM's channels over 65 million times, shattering industry engagement rates by more than 350%.

AGORACOM.com, is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker before it was recently retired by Amazon.

AGORACOM engagement rates on X have ranked 260% above industry standards for multiple years, while its YouTube channel generated over 110,000 hours of videos viewed by small-cap investors over the last 4 years.

VERIFIED FORUM FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM Verified Forums for civil engagement between shareholders and management completes the engagement cycle by providing stakeholders with a community that provides full transparency, communications efficiency for companies and FUD protection from nefarious investors who use misinformation and disinformation to hurt companies.

George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM stated "By combining insanely great AI content with verified forums, we are solving two major problems for small cap public companies who want to communicate and engage in a manner that is consistent with the biggest companies in the world. With artificial intelligence accelerating at exponential rates, small cap companies would have been left behind due to their lack of resources - but AGORACOM AI combined with verified forums now puts small cap companies back in firm control of their messaging and engagement."

The LaFleur Minerals HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time, can be found at:
https://agoracom.com/ir/LaFleurMinerals

The LaFleur Minerals discussion forum can be found at:
https://agoracom.com/ir/LaFleurMinerals/forums/discussion

SHARES FOR SERVICES

FEES: $CDN 125,000 + HST, whereby $25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued across 5 instalments:

  • Commencement (September 30, 2025)
  • $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the third month: December 30, 2025
  • $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the sixth month: March 30, 2026
  • $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the ninth month: June 30, 2026
  • $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the term: September 30, 2026

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

LaFleur Minerals
Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt

