LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice.

NEW YORK (December 9, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by MiningNewsWire ("MNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value," please visit: https://ibn.fm/iBvlZ

The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value can inflect sharply as an organization shifts from discovery to cash flow. Explorers that successfully cross this development threshold tend to realize significant re-ratings because they de-risk their story, demonstrate reliable production capability and create a foundation for recurring revenues. For many interested in the mining space, entering at this stage allows participation before the substantial upside typically associated with the first years of production is fully priced in.

This moment becomes particularly attractive when a company controls key infrastructure, is advancing toward production in a tier-one jurisdiction and trades at a valuation meaningfully below the replacement cost of its assets. That dynamic is now unfolding around LaFleur Minerals Inc., which owns a fully permitted and refurbished gold mill in Québec's Abitibi region and is positioned well ahead of neighboring peers still working through early development stages. With a district-scale land position, an advancing flagship deposit and near-term production plans, LaFleur offers meaningful leverage to the explorer-to-producer inflection point, which historically delivers some of the best returns in the mining sector.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MAXXF

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire ("MNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text "BigHole" to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit https://www.MiningNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.MiningNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
www.MiningNewsWire.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@MiningNewsWire.com

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals LFLR:CNX CSE:LFLR Precious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt Keep Reading...
Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is moving closer to near-term gold production with the launch of a confirmation drilling program at its Swanson Gold Deposit in Val-d'Or, Québec. The program will support a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a brokered private placement of gold-linked convertible notes with a minimum principal amount of $4,000,000 and up to a maximum principal amount of... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the twinned-hole drilling program launched at its Swanson Gold Deposit ("Swanson"). The Company announced, in its October 6, 2025 news release, that it... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Closes $1.66 Million Flow-Through Offering to Advance Drilling and PEA-Related Work at its Swanson Gold Deposit

LaFleur Minerals Closes $1.66 Million Flow-Through Offering to Advance Drilling and PEA-Related Work at its Swanson Gold Deposit

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and September 10, 2025, the Company has closed its non-brokered flow-through private placement... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising ("Placement"), securing firm commitments to raise approximately A$17 million via a placement of new shares at... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,490,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 150,000 deferred share units (the "DSUs") pursuant to... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname. Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009.... Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Highlight Drill Results: GS2508 1.05 g/t Au over 120.7 m in the Cleary Zone GS2528 1.78 g/t Au over 61 m in the Cleary Zone GS2531 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3 m in the Dolphin Zone Note: The reported widths refer to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry... Keep Reading...

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia