LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice.

NEW YORK (December 11, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by MiningNewsWire ("MNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value," please visit: https://ibn.fm/bq1lE

The period when a mining company advances from pure exploration into the early stages of production is often one of the most advantageous entry points for investors. This transition, when a company moves from discovery to the potential for meaningful cash flow, frequently marks a powerful value rerating. Companies that successfully navigate this development stage typically reduce operational risk, demonstrate tangible production capability and lay the groundwork for recurring revenue. For many investors, participating at this inflection point provides exposure before the full upside associated with initial production growth is recognized.

The opportunity has the potential to be even more compelling when a company operates in a world-class jurisdiction, controls its own infrastructure and trades below the estimated replacement value of its assets. This is the case for LaFleur Minerals Inc., which owns a fully permitted and modernized gold mill in Québec's Abitibi region and is positioned further along the development curve than many peers. With broad land holdings, an advancing flagship deposit and a clear path toward production, LaFleur is well exposed to the explorer-to-producer transition that has historically delivered some of the strongest returns in the mining sector.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 .

