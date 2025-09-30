LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. This listing marks a significant step in LaFleur Minerals' strategy to expand its global shareholder base and increase access to European capital markets.

The Company joined Tradegate in order to enhance visibility and accessibility to European and international investors, during an exciting and pivotal time in its exploration and development activities, as LaFleur Minerals transitions from explorer to fully-integrated gold producer at its flagship Beacon Gold Mill located in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. As the Company continues to expand its presence throughout new markets, Tradegate provides LaFleur Minerals with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, international and growing pool of investors, further solidifying its commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth.

The Tradegate Exchange, operated by Tradegate AG, is one of Europe's most liquid venues for equities and exchange-traded products. As a market specialist, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs), largely targeted to the retail investor. Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, facilitates fast, transparent and direct execution of securities orders, providing access to a larger pool of international investors and thereby enhancing their market presence and potential for wider access to investment capital.

This listing involves no issuance of new common shares or dilution of existing shareholders, and LaFleur Minerals will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), its primary exchange in Canada.

ENGAGEMENT OF MARKETING AND INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRMS

A service agreement dated September 2, 2025 has been executed by the Company with Native Ads, Inc. (the "Native Ads Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Native Ads Service Agreement, Native Ads has agreed to provide a marketing campaign, as part of which it will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where the majority of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. The Native Ads Service Agreement remains in effect for 12 months or until the retainer is depleted, with services commencing in October 2025, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Native Ads Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Native Ads, the Company has agreed to provide Native Ads with a cash retainer fee of USD $75,000. Native Ads and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC, its business is located at 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249 New York, N.Y. 10001 USA, and the email contact is info@nativeads.com and its phone number is 1-866-773-3540.

A service agreement dated September 18, 2025 has been executed by the Company with B-Inside International Media GmbH (the "Borse Inside Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Borse Inside Service Agreement, Borse Inside has agreed to provide publishing and other promotional activities for the Company specifically in the region of Europe. The services includes media Services in Borse Inside newsletters, publications on the website www.boerse-inside.de, and Stand-Alone-Email-Newsletters. The Borse Inside Service Agreement is for the period of October 2025, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Borse Inside Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Borse Inside, the Company has agreed to provide Borse Inside with a cash fee of EUR 20,000. Borse Inside and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Borse Inside's business is located at Christaweg 42, 79114 Freiburg, Germany, and the email contact is info@boerse-inside.de.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268572

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur MineralsLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ramp-up activities at the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit located in the Abitibi Gold Belt, near Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.

Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals commented, "LaFleur Minerals is blessed to have the fully updated and permitted Beacon Gold Mill, tailings storage facility (TSF), and nearby Swanson Gold Deposit with an open-pit constrained mineral resource estimate. This puts LaFleur Minerals in a unique category of a full-fledged near-term gold producer in the prolific Abitibi Gold District. This summer was a great period of development for the Beacon Gold Mill restart and the Swanson Gold Deposit ramp-up. The Beacon Gold Mill ramp-up is about completing maintenance of mill equipment, planning exploration and drilling near the historical Beacon Mine, and identifying the logistics and operational efficiency to restart gold production at the fully permitted and primed for restart Beacon Gold Mill, using mineralized material initially from our nearby Swanson Gold Deposit once permitting is complete. We also continue to drill aggressively on the Swanson Project and assay results are starting to come back from the lab."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

Gold has surged to fresh record highs as the U.S. dollar weakens and markets anticipate a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Trading above $3,500 an ounce, the metal continues to attract attention amid inflation concerns, currency pressures and signs of slowing global growth. With the outlook suggesting sustained strength, companies preparing for near-term production are positioned to capture outsized benefits. LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ( Profile ) is one of these companies. Currently transitioning from exploration to production, LaFleur is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The company owns a fully permitted and recently modernized gold mill in excellent condition, along with strategically located projects in one of Canada's most productive mining regions. This combination provides a compelling value proposition for investors aiming to capitalize on record gold prices. LaFleur stands among a select group of forward-thinking mining companies — including Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX.V: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF), Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: AMX) (OTC: AMXEF), Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX.V: ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) —that are ready to take advantage of the sector's powerful momentum.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers," please visit: https://nnw.fm/GMYGw .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 10, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $553,281.12 (the "Offering"). The Company issued an aggregate 1,152,669 Units pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract to Soutex, a firm specializing in mineral processing and metallurgy, to carry out the first advanced and comprehensive metallurgical sampling and testwork program for the Main Sector of its Cadillac Project.

Key Objectives of the Program

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces its attendance at the Munich Rohstoffmesse (Raw Materials Conference), taking place at the Munich Small Olympic Hall from October 3rd-4th, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America