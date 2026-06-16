LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026 - $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026 - $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:LIF,OTC:LIFZF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026 and is to be paid on July 29, 2026.

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About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

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