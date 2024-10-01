Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

LA LA ANTHONY PARTNERS WITH AMGEN TO SHARE CANDID, BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT HOW PLAQUE PSORIASIS AFFECTS HER LIFE

Campaign Encourages Open Dialogue With Doctor About Unmanaged Symptoms to Find the Right Treatment Option

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has partnered with multi-talented actress, producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony to share her personal journey living with plaque psoriasis, and to inspire people to be open with their doctors about how the disease affects their daily lives. As one of the more than 6 million people in the United States living with plaque psoriasis, La La understands the frustrations of living with this disease. Symptoms can distract from everyday moments, big and small, even influencing clothing or makeup choices. 1,2

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/amgen/9292951-en-la-la-anthony-amgen-partner-to-encourage-open-dialogue-about-plaque-psoriasis

In a new interactive video , La La offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how plaque psoriasis has affected her personal and professional life – and her realization of how important it is to advocate for treatment options that work well for her, and to help others do the same.

"I have spent so much time and energy trying different methods to manage my plaque psoriasis that were often messy or inconvenient to apply, like a prescription shampoo for my scalp psoriasis. It required daily hair washing, which is not practical for my hair," said La La. "I was hesitant to tell my doctor that some treatments didn't work with my lifestyle, but I realized that doctors can only help if they know the full picture. I want to encourage people living with plaque psoriasis to be vocal about how the disease and treatments are impacting their daily lives."

Although common, plaque psoriasis is a frequently misunderstood disease. Many people think it is a skin condition, but it is an autoimmune disease that starts as inflammation inside the body. 1 The inflammation presents as itchy, flaky patches that may cover large portions of the skin or only a few areas. 1

Research shows that people with plaque psoriasis and their doctors aren't always on the same page about how severe their condition is – with patients believing their symptoms to be more severe than their doctor's assessment. 3

Many people are prescribed topical treatments for plaque psoriasis patches, like creams or ointments. While these topical medications may provide relief, they are only treating the symptoms of the disease – not a root cause of inflammation – and are often viewed by patients as messy to apply. 4-7

"Plaque psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory condition and each patient's experience is unique," said board-certified dermatologist Meagen McCusker M.D ., M.S., FAAD. "The good news is advances in the field have given us a multitude of treatment options. For many patients who struggle with topical therapies, or who feel like their symptoms are not well managed by their current routine, I suggest talking to your doctor about a treatment option that helps reduce the underlying inflammation. Disease severity and lifestyle are key factors that influence a patient's choice for treatment – there is no one-size-fits all approach."

To interact with La La in her new video, access resources to help facilitate an open conversation about plaque psoriasis treatment with your doctor and learn about Otezla ® (apremilast), an oral treatment option, visit MomentsWithLaLa.com . La La is not currently on treatment or taking Otezla.

Amgen is committed to supporting plaque psoriasis patients to ensure that appropriate patients have affordable access to Otezla. For more information, please visit Otezla.com .

About Psoriasis  
Psoriasis is a chronic disease where skin cells build up quickly, typically causing red or discolored, scaly, and itchy patches on the skin. 1 Approximately 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including more than 8 million people in the United States . 8,9 About 80% of those patients have plaque psoriasis. 2

About Otezla ® (apremilast)  
Otezla ® (apremilast) is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) specific for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). PDE4 inhibition results in increased intracellular cAMP levels, which is thought to indirectly modulate the production of inflammatory mediators. The specific mechanism(s) by which Otezla exerts its therapeutic action in patients is not well defined.

Since its initial FDA approval in 2014, Otezla has been prescribed to more than 1 million patients worldwide.

INDICATIONS
Otezla ® (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of:

  • Adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy
  • Pediatric patients 6 years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy
  • Adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis
  • Adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet's Disease

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

  • Otezla is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to apremilast or to any of the excipients in the formulation

Warnings and Precautions

  • Hypersensitivity: Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema and anaphylaxis, have been reported during postmarketing surveillance. If signs or symptoms of serious hypersensitivity reactions occur, discontinue Otezla and institute appropriate therapy
  • Diarrhea, Nausea, and Vomiting: Cases of severe diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting were associated with the use of Otezla. Most events occurred within the first few weeks of treatment. In some cases, patients were hospitalized. Patients 65 years of age or older and patients taking medications that can lead to volume depletion or hypotension may be at a higher risk of complications from severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Monitor patients who are more susceptible to complications of diarrhea or vomiting; advise patients to contact their healthcare provider. Consider Otezla dose reduction or suspension if patients develop severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
  • Depression: Carefully weigh the risks and benefits of treatment with Otezla for patients with a history of depression and/or suicidal thoughts/behavior, or in patients who develop such symptoms while on Otezla. Patients, caregivers, and families should be advised of the need to be alert for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or other mood changes, and they should contact their healthcare provider if such changes occur
    • Plaque Psoriasis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, 1.3% (12/920) of patients reported depression compared to 0.4% (2/506) on placebo. Depression was reported as serious in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/506). Suicidal behavior was observed in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients on Otezla, compared to 0.2% (1/506) on placebo. One patient treated with Otezla attempted suicide; one patient on placebo committed suicide
    • Psoriatic Arthritis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials, 1.0% (10/998) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 0.8% (4/495) treated with placebo. Suicidal ideation and behavior was observed in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients on Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients. Depression was reported as serious in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/495). Two patients who received placebo committed suicide compared to none on Otezla
    • Behçet's Disease : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During the clinical trial, 1% (1/104) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 1% (1/103) treated with placebo. No instances of suicidal ideation or behavior were reported in patients treated with Otezla or treated with placebo
  • Weight Decrease: Monitor body weight regularly; evaluate unexplained or clinically significant weight loss, and consider discontinuation of Otezla
    • Plaque Psoriasis : Body weight loss of 5-10% occurred in 12% (96/784) of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla and in 5% (19/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥10% occurred in 2% (16/784) of adult patients treated with Otezla compared to 1% (3/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of 5%-10% occurred in 12% (19/163) of pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla compared to 2.5% (2/80) with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥ 10% occurred in 1% (1/163) of pediatric patients treated with Otezla twice daily compared to 0% (0/80) of patients with placebo. Closely monitor growth (height and weight) in Otezla-treated pediatric patients. Pediatric patients who are not growing or gaining weight as expected may need to have their treatment interrupted
    • Psoriatic Arthritis : Body weight loss of 5-10% was reported in 10% (49/497) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.3% (16/495) of patients taking placebo
    • Behçet's Disease : Body weight loss of >5% was reported in 4.9% (5/103) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.9% (4/102) of patients taking placebo
  • Drug Interactions: Apremilast exposure was decreased when Otezla was co-administered with rifampin, a strong CYP450 enzyme inducer; loss of Otezla efficacy may occur. Concomitant use of Otezla with CYP450 enzyme inducers (e.g., rifampin, phenobarbital, carbamazepine, phenytoin) is not recommended

Adverse Reactions

  • Plaque Psoriasis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache, including tension headache. Overall, the safety profile of Otezla in adult patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis was consistent with the safety profile established in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
  • Psoriatic Arthritis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, and headache
  • Behçet's Disease : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) are diarrhea, nausea, headache, and upper respiratory tract infection

Use in Specific Populations

  • Otezla has not been studied in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk of fetal loss

Please click here for the full Prescribing Information for Otezla.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd. or Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.), the performance of Otezla ® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), our acquisitions of Teneobio, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Inc., or Horizon Therapeutics plc (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon's business, performance and opportunities and any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition, and any projected impacts from the Horizon acquisition on our acquisition-related expenses going forward), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. There can be no guarantee that we will be able to realize any of the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities arising from the Horizon acquisition, and such benefits, synergies or opportunities may take longer to realize than expected. We may not be able to successfully integrate Horizon, and such integration may take longer, be more difficult or cost more than expected. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach of our information technology systems could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Breen Weir , 415-535-9814 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

References

  1. National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed September 10, 2024.
  2. National Psoriasis Foundation. Plaque Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis/types/plaque. Accessed September 10, 2024.
  3. Lebwohl M, et al. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2021;12:61-78.
  4. Nestle FO, Kaplan DH, Barker J. N Engl J Med. 2009;361(5):496-509.
  5. Kim WB, Jerome D, Yeung J. Can Fam Physician. 2017;63(4):278-285.
  6. Menter A, Gelfand JM, Connor C, et al. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2020;82(6):1445-1486.
  7. Thaçi, D, de la Cueva P, Pink AE, et al. BJGP Open . 2020;4(5).
  8. National Psoriasis Foundation. Statistics. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics. Accessed September 30, 2024 .
  9. Ortonne JP, Prinz JC. Alefacept: a novel and selective biologic agent for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis. Eur J Dermatol. 2004;14(1):41–45.

###

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-la-anthony-partners-with-amgen-to-share-candid-behind-the-scenes-look-at-how-plaque-psoriasis-affects-her-life-302263339.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

