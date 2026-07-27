L3Harris Signs Framework to Quadruple THAAD Propulsion Production

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has signed a framework agreement with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin for a multi-year contract to quadruple propulsion production for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. This significant expansion in propulsion capacity further strengthens the nation's Arsenal of Freedom, made possible through the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy that accelerates delivery of critical capabilities to the field.
L3Harris produces THAAD's Solid Rocket Boost Motors (SRBMs) and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control Systems (LDACS) for the Missile Defense Agency. The contract will span seven years and will be the largest THAAD propulsion award L3Harris has received to date. The contract is expected to be definitized later this year.
"This framework agreement reaffirms L3Harris' proven capability to quickly deliver critical defense systems at the rate the Department of War demands," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "The agreement builds upon our ongoing investments to build new facilities, incorporate modern manufacturing practices and bolster our suppliers to ensure we can support the critical systems that protect our nation and allies."
THAAD can intercept threats both within and outside the Earth's atmosphere, providing a vital capability for defense against ballistic missile attacks. As one of the nation's primary defenses against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles, THAAD is a combat-proven system which has achieved a 100% success rate in intercept tests since production began.
L3Harris is delivering on or ahead of contract for LDACS and SRBMs. The company manufactures THAAD SRBMs in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas. LDACS, manufactured at the company's Los Angeles site, is a highly responsive thruster system that maintains THAAD's kinetic kill vehicle on target during the later stages of an intercept.
The Department of War's Munitions Acceleration Council has identified several key programs powered by L3Harris propulsion, including THAAD, for capacity expansion.
L3Harris is answering the DoW's call to speed production of critical munitions, investing billions, constructing ~60 facilities and adding or upgrading nearly 1 million square feet of manufacturing and office space across the company's solid rocket motor production sites in Alabama, Virginia and Arkansas.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of the words such as "expect," "will" or similar expressions. In addition, statements about order values and system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including continued funding up to the full contract value and other risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-690-9626
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927