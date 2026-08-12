L3Harris Opens Rhode Island Production Facility to Support US and Allied Naval Readiness

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has opened a new 50,000-square-foot maritime production facility at ProvPort in Providence, marking the completion of a $6 million investment to design, produce and deliver advanced undersea training systems for the U.S. Navy and allied forces.
"As L3Harris expands its presence here in the Ocean State, this new ProvPort facility will help strengthen Rhode Island's leadership in undersea warfare technology and grow our state's contributions to the defense industrial base," said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. "This is an exciting development for our state's economy and I look forward to continuing to work with L3Harris as it grows new partnerships with local small businesses and our top-notch universities."
"Rhode Island has long led the maritime defense industry through innovation," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. "The new L3Harris facility at ProvPort is another promising investment in the Ocean State's Blue Economy."
"L3Harris' investment in their maritime production facility in Providence is a significant contribution to Rhode Island's Blue Economy," said Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. "The new facility will support the development of highly skilled workers, improve undersea training for service members, and strengthen our nation's security. I remain committed to projects like this that spur innovation, grow jobs, and expand opportunity in our state."
"Rhode Island has always been at the forefront of our nation's maritime defense industry," said Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. "This new facility at ProvPort will continue that tradition by enhancing the undersea capabilities our service members rely on while creating good-paying jobs here in Rhode Island. I will continue working to support our nation's security and Rhode Island's defense economy."
"The demand for undersea training and readiness has never been greater, and this facility ensures we are positioned to meet that demand with the speed and scale our customers require," said Nino DiCosmo, President, Maritime, Space & Mission Systems, L3Harris. "ProvPort gives us a strategic advantage with its prime location and access to a highly skilled maritime workforce, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to Rhode Island."
The site will strengthen Rhode Island's longstanding U.S. Navy and maritime industrial base with additional jobs through local partnerships, port operations and specialized maritime services, including partnering with Waterson Terminal Services to leverage local Longshoremen expertise in supporting offshore wind cable management.
L3Harris has maintained a presence in Rhode Island since 1991, with its Ashaway facility delivering critical undersea sensor systems and military sonar for the U.S. Navy.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about job creation and future capacities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Elizabeth Silva
Space & Mission Systems
Elizabeth.Silva@L3Harris.com
985-276-8259
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927