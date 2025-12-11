L3Harris Demonstrates Interoperable Network to Unify Department of War and U.S. Government Agencies

L3Harris Demonstrates Interoperable Network to Unify Department of War and U.S. Government Agencies

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) hosted U.S. government officials for a first-of-its-kind demonstration of software-defined capabilities that enable separate federal agencies to communicate instantly across domains.

The full-scale, end-to-end demonstration united tactical communications devices, counter-UAS capabilities, advanced imaging technologies and mobile operations centers with command-and-control systems, successfully illustrating unmatched connectivity and rapid response to national security threats.

"We're answering Secretary Hegseth's call to secure our borders and protect the homeland with interoperable capabilities that are more advanced than anything on the market," said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. "We know that speed wins and hesitation loses, and our commercial business model enables delivery of these capabilities into warfighters' hands in weeks, not years."

Key technologies highlighted in the demonstration included T-HAWC, the ANPRC-158C software-defined data device and 5G gateway solutions. The interconnected systems used a mix of public safety and tactical radios across manned and unmanned assets a necessity for today's complex environment.

These resilient, multi-path solutions maintain connectivity even in degraded and contested conditions for the Department of War, other federal agencies, and during disaster response and large-scale events.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Media Contacts :
Jason Simpson
Communication Systems
Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com
603-400-9285

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

