L3Harris Continues Expansion of Solid Rocket Motor Facilities in Huntsville

L3Harris Continues Expansion of Solid Rocket Motor Facilities in Huntsville

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has expanded its Advanced Manufacturing Facility-South (AMF-South) in Huntsville with a $25 million investment that includes an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The expansion increases the company's footprint in Huntsville to ~670,000 square feet across three local sites. The AMF-South location is able to scale rapidly by utilizing space that already has the necessary infrastructure in place.

"The additional space allows us to lean forward and surge capacity in a way that directly aligns with the Department of War's demand for critical munition acceleration," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "Huntsville's expansion at AMF-South gives us the flexibility we need to grow quickly and continue delivering for our customers."

The facility growth builds on the company's sustained investments in Huntsville, including a tripling of capital spend from 2024 to 2025. Huntsville currently supports more than half of L3Harris' solid rocket motor programs with inert component production, and output continues to increase year-over-year.

AMF-South is currently hiring for a variety of key positions, including Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Project Engineering, Quality and skilled trades such as Machinists and Composite Technicians.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about capacity are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-922-6185

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXnyse:lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

AI's Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Related News

graphite investing

Tesla Withdraws Bid to End Syrah Graphite Deal

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

base metals investing

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

energy investing

U92 Acquires Comprehensive Historical Technical Dataset for its Kurupung Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Closing of 1.0% NSR Royalty Acquisition on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit