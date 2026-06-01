L3Harris Continues Expansion of Solid Rocket Motor Facilities in Huntsville

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has expanded its Advanced Manufacturing Facility-South (AMF-South) in Huntsville with a $25 million investment that includes an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
The expansion increases the company's footprint in Huntsville to ~670,000 square feet across three local sites. The AMF-South location is able to scale rapidly by utilizing space that already has the necessary infrastructure in place.
"The additional space allows us to lean forward and surge capacity in a way that directly aligns with the Department of War's demand for critical munition acceleration," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "Huntsville's expansion at AMF-South gives us the flexibility we need to grow quickly and continue delivering for our customers."
The facility growth builds on the company's sustained investments in Huntsville, including a tripling of capital spend from 2024 to 2025. Huntsville currently supports more than half of L3Harris' solid rocket motor programs with inert component production, and output continues to increase year-over-year.
AMF-South is currently hiring for a variety of key positions, including Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Project Engineering, Quality and skilled trades such as Machinists and Composite Technicians.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about capacity are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-922-6185
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927