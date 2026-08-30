L3Harris Celebrates Successful Launch of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

L3Harris Celebrates Successful Launch of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has contributed key elements to NASA's successfully launched Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, an observatory designed to map the universe. The milestone also marks the culmination of more than a decade of engineering, innovation and collaboration between L3Harris and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

L3Harris provided the 2.4-meter Optical Telescope Assembly (OTA) for NASA, which serves as Roman's eye. The company also supported the mission with radiation-hardened electronics, which keep the telescope in operation approximately 1 million miles from Earth.

"It's a great source of pride for L3Harris that the optical eye we engineered will survey the cosmos 1,000 times faster than the Hubble Space Telescope and is expected to unveil billions of galaxies, hundreds of millions of stars and more than 100,000 distant worlds," said Jeff Hanke, President, Space Systems, Space & Mission Systems, L3Harris. "This L3Harris technology is helping to rewrite our understanding of the universe."

Roman's L3Harris-built OTA will conduct three primary surveys, once operational, including peering through the Milky Way's dense galactic center to build the largest astronomical catalog ever compiled. It will scan roughly 12% of the entire sky in under 18 months to measure how quickly the universe is expanding and study supernova explosions from up to 8 billion years ago.

This milestone continues L3Harris' tradition of enabling space exploration, as its technology was integral to landmark missions, including the James Webb Space Telescope, Mars Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, the GPS satellite constellation and International Space Station systems .

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Lori O'Donley
Space & Mission Systems
Lori.ODonley@L3Harris.com
916-296-7906

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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