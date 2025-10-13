L3Harris Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable Dec. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
