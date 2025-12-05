Kymera Therapeutics to Announce KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b Atopic Dermatitis Trial Results on December 8, 2025

Kymera Therapeutics to Announce KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b Atopic Dermatitis Trial Results on December 8, 2025

Company to host video conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 8, 2025

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will announce results from the BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating KT-621, its oral STAT6 degrader, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) on Monday, December 8, 2025. A press release detailing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET, followed by a video conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link , or visit " News and Events " in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com . A replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available following the event.

About KT-621
KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. In the Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers, KT-621 demonstrated complete STAT6 degradation in blood and skin following low daily oral doses, reductions of multiple disease relevant Type 2 biomarkers, and a safety profile undifferentiated from placebo. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment paradigms for more than 130 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Type 2 diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, bullous pemphigoid (BP), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), and prurigo nodularis (PN), among others.

The Company's KT-621 BROADEN2 Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe AD patients is ongoing, and patient dosing has commenced. Data is expected to be reported by mid-2027. The BREADTH Phase 2b trial in asthma is planned to start in the first quarter of 2026. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Type 2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact:
Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


