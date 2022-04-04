KWESST Micro Systems Inc. announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in virtual format.Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated February 11, 2022, namely:To set the number of Directors at six;Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;Appointing KPMG LLP as ...

KWE:CA