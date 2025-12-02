Kroll Elevates Global MDR Services, Migrating Protection to CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR

Partnership unites Kroll's cyber expertise with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver 24/7 expert- and agent-led, full-cycle protection across its global customer base

kroll.com%2Fen&a=Kroll" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to elevate managed detection and response (MDR) services and accelerate customers' cyber resilience worldwide.

As part of the partnership, Kroll anticipates that protection for more than half a million endpoints will be migrated to the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, powered by Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR through the Falcon Complete for Service Providers program. By consolidating multiple legacy tools and point products onto CrowdStrike's unified, AI-native platform, Kroll will deliver faster, more effective detection, investigation, and full-cycle remediation – while continuing to provide its world-class cyber advisory and incident response expertise.

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR delivers a 75% reduction in mean time to respond (MTTR) and resolves more than 13 million detections annually – performance that underscores the platform's unmatched ability to unite expert-led operations and AI-driven automation to stop breaches with speed and precision.

"Kroll's migration to Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR is a defining moment for the MDR market," said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike. "This partnership represents where the industry is headed, combining world-class expertise with AI-native technology to deliver faster, smarter, full-cycle protection. Together, CrowdStrike and Kroll are raising the bar for what organizations should expect from managed detection and response."

"Kroll's mission is to protect, restore, and maximize value for our clients, and we look forward to continuing to fulfill this commitment in partnership with CrowdStrike," said David Burg, Global Group Head of Cyber and Data Resilience at Kroll. "I believe we have the best independent cyber advisory team globally – spanning critical capabilities, global reach, and unmatched credentials – who are on the front lines working with our customers against the ever-growing threat landscape. This partnership will ensure we can fight sophisticated global threat actors with state-of-the-art cyber technology at our disposal – protecting data and identities whilst securing digital, physical, and financial assets. Our customers need the best experts using the best technology in a complex and evolving world."

Together, CrowdStrike and Kroll are redefining the future of managed detection and response – combining AI-powered technology and world-class expertise to deliver faster outcomes, stronger protection, and greater resilience for organizations worldwide.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Kroll
As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com

 

