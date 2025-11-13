KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in three upcoming Investor Conferences.

KORU Medical's management team is participating at the 16 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 18 th , 2025.

KORU Medical's management team is participating at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 20 th , 2025.

KORU Medical's management team is presenting at Piper Sandler's 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2 nd , 2025, at 9:30 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical's website at www.korumedical.com

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the "Freedom System") currently includes the Freedom60 ® and FreedomEDGE ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets . The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com .

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

KORU Medical SystemsKRMDNASDAQ:KRMDLife Science Investing
KRMD
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Uranium Investing

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

gold investing

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Precious Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.