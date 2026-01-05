KORU Medical Systems Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced inducement equity awards to Eric Schiller, Chief Technology Officer, pursuant to his previously announced employment agreement with the Company dated as of December 11, 2025.
Mr. Schiller was granted nonqualified stock options on January 2, 2026 to purchase 232,297 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $5.70 per share. In addition, on January 2, 2026, Mr. Schiller received 76,426 restricted shares of the Company's common stock. Each of these awards are subject to vesting 25% on each anniversary of their grant date, subject to accelerated vesting and the other terms and conditions of the respective award agreements entered into between Mr. Schiller and the Company. The Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to Mr. Schiller's employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the "Freedom System") currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HigH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105873530/en/
Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com