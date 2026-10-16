Kopin to Host Live YouTube "Ask Me Anything" Panel from Nasdaq MarketSite on the Future of AI Infrastructure

"The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck" - Exploring the Technologies Powering the Next Wave of Artificial Intelligence
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, invites investors, technology professionals, industry observers, and AI enthusiasts to virtually join a YouTube "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) event titled "The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck" on October 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT , streamed live from Nasdaq MarketSite.
Livestream Access: Live From NYC: The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck
Participants are encouraged to virtually join the livestream and submit questions in real time as the panel explores what it will take to build the infrastructure backbone for the AI-driven economy. Questions can also be submitted in advance to events@kopin.com .
The interactive livestream will feature a panel of distinguished thought leaders from across the AI and technology ecosystem:
- James Altucher , Senior Strategic Advisor, Fabric.AI
- Cortney Harding , AI and Emerging Technology Expert and Founder, Friends with Holograms
- Michael Murray , Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson, Kopin Corporation
As AI models grow larger and more powerful, demand for compute resources, networking, energy, and data infrastructure continues to rise. During the discussion, panelists will examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of AI, including data center capacity, optical interconnect technologies, infrastructure scalability, and the innovations required to sustain AI's rapid expansion.
Unlike a traditional panel discussion, audience participation will play a central role. Viewers will be invited to submit questions live through the YouTube event, helping guide the conversation and providing direct access to the panelists' insights on some of the industry's most pressing topics.
"AI development is moving at extraordinary speed, but the physical infrastructure needed to support that growth presents significant challenges and opportunities," said Michael Murray, CEO, President and Chairperson of Kopin. "This discussion will explore the technologies and investments necessary to overcome these bottlenecks and unlock the next phase of AI innovation."
Event Details
Event: Live from NYC: The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck
Format: Live YouTube Ask Me Anything (AMA)
Date: October 20, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York City
Livestream Access: Live From NYC: The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
emanz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
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MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
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