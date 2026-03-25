Kopin to Host 2026 Technology Demo Days Tour in Key U.S. Markets

Select Industry Participants, Investors and Media Invited to Experience Live Demonstrations of Kopin's Next-Generation Vision System Solutions in New York City, Minneapolis and Boston
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial,consumer and medical products, today announced its 2026 Technology Demo Days Tour event series in New York City, Minneapolis, and Boston in Spring and Summer 2026.
Select industry leaders, investors, media and customers are invited to connect with the Company's leadership team and experience immersive demonstrations of high-performance vision system solutions and groundbreaking advancements in defense, medical and consumer applications. The scheduled Demo Days events are as follows:
New York City Demo Day
Dates: April 1–2, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Minneapolis Demo Day
Date: May 27, 2026
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Boston Demo Day
Date: August 10, 2026
Location: Boston, MA
In today's geopolitical environment, American-made technology matters more than ever. Demo Days offers a firsthand look at how Kopin is advancing mission-critical capabilities with new next-generation vision-system products designed to enhance situational awareness and support those who protect us.
To request a meeting at any of the above events, please contact the event organizer, Lisa Safran, at LSafran@kopin.com .
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987
Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com