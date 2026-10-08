Kopin Secures Additional $18.6 Million U.S. Army IBAS Award for Color MicroLED Technology

Cumulative IBAS funding reaches $34 million as Kopin accelerates U.S.-based development and manufacturing of next-generation military MicroLED displays
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems, optical interconnect devices for data centers and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has secured an $18.6 million sole‑source award from the Office of the Secretary of War (OSW) through the U.S. Army Contracting Command (ACC) under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program .
The award represents the second major US Government investment dedicated to advancing Kopin's color MicroLED microdisplay technology. The latest award brings Kopin's total IBAS funding to $34 million. The additional funding will support development of two more MicroLED display configurations designed for specific ground-soldier and pilot applications while accelerating Kopin's efforts to establish and expand U.S.-based MicroLED manufacturing capabilities.
Continued and Accelerating U.S. Government Investment in Kopin MicroLED Technology
The additional $18.6 million award represents continued U.S. government investment in Kopin's MicroLED technology and its potential role in next-generation military visual systems while enabling Kopin to accelerate onshoring the MicroLED manufacturing processes, ensuring that the advanced display components essential to future defense and commercial systems are designed and built, in the United States.
"Securing additional IBAS funding represents significant continued validation of Kopin's MicroLED technology and its importance to next-generation U.S. defense systems. Combined with our previous IBAS investment, the U.S. government has now committed $34 million through IBAS to advance MicroLED technology. This enables Kopin to accelerate the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of additional high-performance MicroLED displays designed for next-generation soldier and pilot systems while separately enabling the foundational MicroLED platform technology for our AI Interconnect products," said Michael Murray, Kopin's CEO.
Supporting More Army Programs of Record
With the expanded funding, Kopin will develop two additional MicroLED displays purpose-built for specific ground soldier equipment and missions and for pilot HUDs. With this support, Kopin can meet the specific and demanding requirements of the advanced MicroLED displays for next‑generation visual systems that demand exceptional brightness, rugged durability, power efficiency, and, reliable performance in all operational environments. These capabilities improve situational awareness for soldiers in the field and also open the door for wider integration into future weapon sights, helmet‑mounted systems, and augmented‑reality platforms—ultimately helping shape the Army's modernization roadmap for years to come.
Strengthening Kopin's Strategic Growth Path
This second‑round award validates Kopin's advanced position and roadmap for MicroLED displays for U.S. military applications and programs, and underscores the company's commitment to advancing U.S.–made displays and optical solutions. With expanding program awards across defense, medical, enterprise, and AI infrastructure markets, Kopin is expanding its position as a trusted, critical technology supplier—delivering breakthrough visual and optical components that enable customers to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and meet the rising demands of modern systems.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release includes forward looking statements regarding Kopin's receipt of a $18.6 million order for Color MicroLED Technology, including expectations of meeting requirement of next-generation visual systems, delivering on customer needs and demands, and furthering Kopin's onshoring efforts of U.S. manufacturing. Forward looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in customer demand, program schedules, manufacturing performance, and broader conditions in the defense market.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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