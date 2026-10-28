Kopin Corporation Receives Two Major Honors at 2026 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up

Awarded M2I2 $800K Grant to Advance Domestic AI Infrastructure Manufacturing
and
Named Manufacturer of the Year by Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has been recognized with two significant honors at the 2026 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, where the Massachusetts Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) brings together industry leaders, innovators, and ecosystem partners to celebrate manufacturing achievements. The company has been awarded funding through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) and has also been named Manufacturer of the Year following its nomination by State Representative Kate Donaghue. The awards recognize Kopin's leadership in advanced manufacturing and its commitment to strengthening domestic technology capabilities for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The M2I2 grant will award $800K to support Kopin's investment at its Westborough, MA facility to establish a domestic source to manufacture its MicroLED displays and Neural I/o™ optical interconnect technology for use in AI data centers. The initiative is designed to accelerate manufacturing readiness for a high-growth technology that addresses one of the most significant challenges facing modern AI data centers: the limitations of traditional copper wire-based connectivity. Neural I/o technology, jointly developed by Kopin and Fabric.AI, enables a dramatic reduction in power consumption and space required for data centers.
Through the project, Kopin will install advanced capital equipment for laser ablation, color filter coating and developer tracks, color conversion, and chip bonding. These investments will help mature Neural I/o and MicroLED manufacturing from Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 to TRL 5-6 while enabling domestic production of critical optical components, including emitter arrays, optical interfaces, and reliability processes.
"This recognition and investment by the Commonwealth reflects our advanced technical position in both MicroLED displays and optical interconnects within a very active and aggressive global landscape. It is a strong endorsement of our technology position along with the strength of our engineering and manufacturing team and validates our vision for the future of AI infrastructure," said Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin Corporation. "By establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities for MicroLED and Neural I/o, we are building on our decades of expertise in microdisplays while expanding into a new and strategically important category: optical interconnects for AI data centers. We are grateful for the support of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and proud to contribute to strengthening America's advanced manufacturing base."
In addition to receiving the M2I2 award, Kopin was selected as Manufacturer of the Year following nomination by State Representative Kate Donaghue. The Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, sponsored by MassMEP, recognized leading manufacturers from across the Commonwealth during the 11th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony.
Established in 2014, the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus is made up of more than 70 Massachusetts legislators committed to supporting the Commonwealth's manufacturing sector through workforce training initiatives, innovation programs, and expanded apprenticeship opportunities.
"Massachusetts continues to be a major center for driving innovation and establishing advanced manufacturing capabilities for technologies and products that make a difference," added Michael Murray. "We are honored to receive these recognitions and look forward to continuing our work developing transformational technologies while creating high-value manufacturing opportunities here in the Commonwealth."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the planned use of grant funding, investments in manufacturing equipment and facilities, anticipated manufacturing readiness milestones, and the development and commercialization of MicroLED displays and Neural I/o™ optical interconnect technology for AI data centers. These plans and expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical development, equipment installation and qualification, manufacturing capabilities, customer adoption, market demand, and the satisfaction of any applicable grant requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to Kopin Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition the M2I2 award and the availability of grant funding may be subject to certain terms, conditions, milestones, reporting requirements and other obligations established by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The timing and amount of funding received, as well as the scope and timing of planned project activities, may depend on satisfaction of these requirements.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Kopin Corporation
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emanz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
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