Kopin Awarded $21.5 Million Follow?On Production Contract to Deliver U.S.?Made Thermal Imaging Assemblies for a Major Defense Prime

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has been awarded a $21.5 million follow‑on production contract to manufacture a custom thermal‑imaging eyepiece assembly for a major U.S. defense prime contractor. This award expands Kopin's growing backlog and reinforces the Company's role as a trusted supplier of American‑made, mission‑critical vision systems.
The custom eyepiece module is a critical component of a detachable, man-portable thermal weapon system and is composed of Kopin's U.S.‑manufactured microdisplay, precision optics, drive electronics and ruggedized field‑ready enclosure housing. The assembly enables U.S. warfighters to detect, identify, and engage threats in the harshest environments - day or night.
"This award reflects the trust our customers place in our mission‑ready vision systems," said Iwan Dodd, SVP of Business Development and Strategy. "By manufacturing these thermal weapon‑sight modules domestically, we strengthen the defense industrial base and ensure our warfighters have access to equipment that performs in the harshest conditions. We are proud to support those who protect our nation by delivering technology that enhances survivability and operational advantage."
At a time when global threats are evolving rapidly, this technology is essential to ensuring warfighters maintain a decisive advantage and return home safely. Kopin's vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing model helps strengthen domestic supply chains, reduce foreign dependency, and ensure that critical components remain secure, reliable, and available when warfighters need them most.
With over 400,000 mission critical solutions delivered across several generations of defense programs, Kopin remains committed to advancing U.S.‑built vision‑system technologies that improve situational awareness and help ensure that the men and women who protect our nation are equipped to prevail and return home safely.
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987
Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com