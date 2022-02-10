Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West (NPEW) show, in Anaheim, California from March 10-12, 2022, to showcase and sample its wholesome, multi-serve plant-based frozen comfort foods

Komo has been expanding its retail distribution network since its retail launch last year, adding five distributors and launching into major retail chains.

"With our dedicated U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales we have been sampling potential U.S. partners and we are now in talks with several distributors for the U.S. market," says Komo CEO William White. "Attending Expo West will give the Komo brand exposure to thousands of U.S. retail buyers as well as potential consumers who are now able to order our products online through GTFO Its Vegan. We know the best way to introduce our brand is through trying our products and meeting our team. As one of the largest food shows in the world, Expo West will be the prime event for developing these relationships."

The Natural Product Expo West show is the largest natural health and organic products trade show in North America. The NPEW show is the annual meeting of over 60,000 organic and natural products industry's professionals and combines the entire value chain of healthy products, including today's best sellers and tomorrow's trends. This trade show is mainly visited by retail buyers and gathers an average of 3,000 exhibitors.

For more information on the Natural Product Expo West see https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html,
https://www.expowest.com/content/dam/Informa/npe-west/en/pdf/EW19-Post-Show-Release.pdf

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688220/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-to-Exhibit-at-Natural-Products-Expo-West-to-Develop-US-Retail-Network

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has achieved a major milestone and now Komo Plant based frozen meals are available for order by Americans throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the United States (all states except Puerto Rico

Komo shipped it's first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California last week. Consumers across the United States may now order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan at www.gtfoitsvegan.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Launching in 33 Loblaws Your Independent Grocer Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Launching in 33 Loblaws Your Independent Grocer Stores

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that 6 Komo frozen plant-based products have been planogramed on shelf for 33 Loblaws banner Your Independent Grocer (YIG) stores, which include Komo's Ready-to-Bake Classics and Meal Helpers. Komo's products are expected to be on the shelves of Loblaws YIGs by March 2022

TextDescription automatically generated

Your Independent Grocer stores are vital neighbourhood markets serving communities from capital cities such as Whitehorse, Edmonton and Saskatoon to high-profile, global tourist destinations like Whistler, BC and the Okanagan Valley. The initial 33 locations which will carry Komo products are located in Western Canada. Distribution will be throughout western Canada from Vancouver Island east to Regina, and north through British Columbia and Alberta to Yellowknife in the Yukon. 6 Komo frozen SKU's are expected to be in the initial 33 locations by this March.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake

A picture containing text, food, dessertDescription automatically generated

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will soon be available for order online throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the U.S

Komo received a purchase order from GTFO and plans to ship its first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California this week. Consumers across the United States will soon be able to order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AbbVie Announces First Provincial Reimbursements for VENCLEXTA® in Combination with Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

  • Following the signing of an agreement between AbbVie and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA), Quebec , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba are the first provinces to reimburse the combination treatment for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that an agreement was reached with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. i

AbbVie Canada (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Effective February 2 nd , on Québec's Liste des medicaments-établissements, effective February 1 st on Saskatchewan Cancer Agency drug formulary, and effective February 24 th on Manitoba's Drug Benefits and Interchangeability Formulary, VENCLEXTA is listed in combination with azacitidine, for first line treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. For full criteria, consult the list of medications in effect. ii, iii, iv

"Acute myeloid leukemia is a blood cancer with a survival rate that still needs to be improved. Intensive chemotherapy treatments lead to toxicity, which can limit their use. However, our understanding of this disease has improved considerably over the past few years and, thanks to new treatment options such as the combination of venetoclax and azacitidine, we are now able to effectively treat a greater proportion of patients," explains Dr. Julie Bergeron , MD, FRCPC, associate clinical professor, head of the Optilab CHUM cluster of hematology laboratories, and hematologist at the CEMTL Maisonneuve-Rosemont facility.

In Canada , the five-year net survival rate is approximately 21% for people diagnosed with AML in the general population. v

"Every day, we aim to transform the standard of care in Oncology. Having effective and proven treatment options is vital for patients and their families impacted by AML. It is great news that VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine is now reimbursed in Quebec , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for people living with AML," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine was approved by Health Canada in December 2020 . Health Canada's approval was granted under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative which provides a framework for concurrent submission and accelerated review of oncology products among international partners.

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we strive to discover and develop medicines that deliver transformational improvements in cancer treatment by uniquely combining our deep knowledge in core areas of biology with cutting-edge technologies, and by working together with our partners – scientists, clinical experts, industry peers, advocates, and patients. We remain focused on delivering these transformative advances in treatment across some of the most debilitating and widespread cancers. We are also committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of marketed medicines and a robust pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

_______________________________________
i AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

ii Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/liste_med_etab_2022-02-02.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

iii Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 3, 2022.

iv Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

v Canadian Cancer Society. Survival statistics for acute myelogenous leukemia. https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myelogenous-leukemia-aml/prognosis-and-survival/survival-statistics . Accessed February 3, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0411.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Engages Thunder11 as a Public Relations Agency of Record

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Engages Thunder11 as a Public Relations Agency of Record

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has engaged the award winning New York City-based communications firm Thunder11 for Public Relations services.

Thunder11, which has specializations in technology, healthcare, and public affairs, will be involved in raising BioHarvest's profile with media relations, partners, and other influential audiences. BioHarvest joins a roster of Thunder11 clients which over the years has included some of the world's leading technology companies and healthcare organizations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company's 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company's outlook for 2022.

Interested participants can dial + 1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Enters Into $5 Billion Aggregate Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transactions under agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., (collectively, the "ASR Agreements") to repurchase, in aggregate, $5 billion of Bristol Myers Squibb common stock.

Under the ASR Agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under a previously announced $15 billion board-authorized multi-year share repurchase program, under which the company will have approximately $10.2 billion of remaining share repurchase authorization after giving effect to the ASR transactions. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to fund the repurchases with cash on-hand. Approximately 85 percent of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR transactions will be received by Bristol-Myers Squibb on February 9, 2022. The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the ASR transactions will be determined upon final settlement and will be based on a discount to the volume-weighted average price of Bristol-Myers Squibb's common stock during the terms of the ASR transactions. Bristol-Myers Squibb anticipates that these ASR transactions will be settled during the second and third quarters of 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN OUTLINES GROWTH STRATEGY THROUGH 2030 AT VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today outlined its growth strategy through 2030, a period during which the Company expects to deliver attractive financial performance by serving many more patients globally than it does today, both with its current portfolio of marketed medicines and with the numerous new medicines it is advancing through its pipeline.

"Our strategy of delivering innovative medicines to address significant areas of unmet need has served us well over the past decade and remains our North Star moving forward in this exciting era of transformation for our industry," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We have a diverse and growing portfolio of medicines in large therapeutic categories that will enable us to drive growth through the end of the decade.  Looking beyond 2030, we have unique capabilities in early research that will dramatically expand the number of targets we can pursue and the speed and confidence with which we pursue them."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.

  • The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.

  • McKinseyestimates that the cost of sleep deprivation towards burnout, exhaustion and depression is $680 billion per year in just five OECD countries, in the U.S. alone, 70M people are plagued with chronic insomnia2 (McKinsey, 2021).

  • Wellteq offers its corporate and insurance customers digital solutions across the four pillars of wellbeing - activity, nutrition, mental health and sleep. These evidence-based solutions are generating health outcomesand journal publications from the sub-clinical domain as the Company advances its digital solutions toward clinical settings.

  • Digital Health is a fast-growing market with projected CAGR of 25% to reach $660 billion by 20253 (Statistica, 2021).

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the publication of "The Hidden Public Health Problem of Inadequate Sleep: Deploying Digital Mobile Technology to Improve Employee Sleep Hygiene in Asia" in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care published in the United States. The article was co-authored by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) Regional Senior Consultant of Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Ms. Pheona Chua.

The results were drawn from across 13 nations, 8 enterprise markets and 529 participants and demonstrate a substantial and clinically meaningful improvement in nightly sleep duration achieved by 59% of employee participants. The weighted average sleep duration increase was 38 minutes of nightly additional sleep achieved. Based on an initial average sleep duration of 7 hours, this represents a 9% increase in weighted average nightly sleep duration. To view the study, visit:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

