reviews from its online consumers, as seen on its website at are so pleased we can finally ...

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has achieved a major milestone and now Komo Plant based frozen meals are available for order by Americans throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the United States (all states except Puerto Rico

Komo shipped it's first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California last week. Consumers across the United States may now order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan at www.gtfoitsvegan.com.

"We are very excited and grateful to be the first to launch Komo Comfort Foods into the U.S. market. We are confident Komo's innovative line of great tasting heat and serve meals, including Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie, will quickly become fan favorites for GTFO It's Vegan customers," says Marc Pierce, Co-Founder and CEO, GTFO - It's Vegan.

Komo first launched its product for direct-to-consumer sales in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in March 2021 through its eCommerce platform and has received over 200 five star (out of five) reviews from its online consumers, as seen on its website at www.komocomfortfoods.com.

"We are so pleased we can finally offer our delicious plant-based frozen comfort food to the US. We have many inquiries from people across the United States who really wanted to try our food and now they can order through GTFO It's Vegan," says Komo CEO William White. "At Komo we believe plant-based eating is the future and change can start with a single bite. Being available for purchase on GTFO eCommerce platform across the United States will further our mission to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table."

About GTFO

Recognizing the rapid growth of the plant-based market, GTFO It's Vegan launched in 2020 to appeal to the needs of all individuals seeking a more healthy lifestyle. This extends well beyond vegans and includes vegetarians, flexitarians, athletes, and those with diet allergies and sensitivities. GTFO It's Vegan tries all the products it sells to ensure they meet GTFO's taste, texture, scent, appearance, and packaging standards to sell to its community of tens of thousands customers enthusiastic about vegan and plant-based foods.

Launched May 15, 2020, GTFO It's Vegan has quickly emerged as a leading player in the online vegan grocery market, delivering vegan food across the United States. GTFO strives to be the destination for everything vegan, for everybody, everywhere, to help ensure the sustainability of people and the planet. To learn more about GTFO It's Vegan, visit www.gtfoitsvegan.com or email support@gtfoitsvegan.com.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687685/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Now-Available-for-Purchase-Across-the-United-States

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods CSE:YUM Biotech Investing
YUM:CC
