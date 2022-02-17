Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. announces closing of a non-brokered private placement financing with a total value of $1,080,252 at a price of $0.14 per unit . Each Unit issued in the Placement consisted of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuanceOn ...

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces closing of a non-brokered private placement financing with a total value of $1,080,252 at a price of $0.14 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit issued in the Placement consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance

On February 11, 2022, the Company completed a private placement issuing 7,008,625 Units for gross proceeds of $981,208 (the "Placement") and the Company issued 707,458 Units on February 16, 2022 to convert an aggregate amount of $99,044 of debt owing to consultants of the Company (the "Debt Conversion"). The total amount of Units issued pursuant to the Placement and Debt Conversion is 7,716,110. $200,000 of the proceeds raised in the Placement were from a related party.

The Company paid finder's fees to an arm's length party that introduced the Company to subscribers participating in the Placement (the "Finder") equal to 8% cash and 8% finder's warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable into a Share at $0.14 per Share ("Finder's Warrants"). The Company paid Finder's Fees of $20,000 and issued 142,857 Finder's Warrants.

All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada from the date of the issuance of that security (the "Hold Period"). The securities are restricted from trading during the Hold Period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Placement for operations and expansion across Canada and the United States.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant - Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forwardlooking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689244/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Announces-Closing-of-Private-Placement-of-014-Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based FoodsCSE:YUMBiotech Investing
YUM:CC
Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, is proud to announce the launch of its retail Mac & Cheeze products. Komo is planning to launch its frozen Mac & Cheeze products for retail next month, building on the success of its previously launched ready-to-bake meals which include Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie

Since December 2021, Komo's development team has been working on commercializing its Mac & Greens dish, which is one of it's most popular items on Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes. The Company aims to deliver two SKUs with two serving sizes as well as a family size as part of the Mac & Cheeze launch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West (NPEW) show, in Anaheim, California from March 10-12, 2022, to showcase and sample its wholesome, multi-serve plant-based frozen comfort foods

Komo has been expanding its retail distribution network since its retail launch last year, adding five distributors and launching into major retail chains.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has achieved a major milestone and now Komo Plant based frozen meals are available for order by Americans throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the United States (all states except Puerto Rico

Komo shipped it's first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California last week. Consumers across the United States may now order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan at www.gtfoitsvegan.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Launching in 33 Loblaws Your Independent Grocer Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Launching in 33 Loblaws Your Independent Grocer Stores

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that 6 Komo frozen plant-based products have been planogramed on shelf for 33 Loblaws banner Your Independent Grocer (YIG) stores, which include Komo's Ready-to-Bake Classics and Meal Helpers. Komo's products are expected to be on the shelves of Loblaws YIGs by March 2022

TextDescription automatically generated

Your Independent Grocer stores are vital neighbourhood markets serving communities from capital cities such as Whitehorse, Edmonton and Saskatoon to high-profile, global tourist destinations like Whistler, BC and the Okanagan Valley. The initial 33 locations which will carry Komo products are located in Western Canada. Distribution will be throughout western Canada from Vancouver Island east to Regina, and north through British Columbia and Alberta to Yellowknife in the Yukon. 6 Komo frozen SKU's are expected to be in the initial 33 locations by this March.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb's Supplemental Biologics License Application for Breyanzi as a Second-Line Therapy for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

Application based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements over salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplant, which has been the standard of care for more than 20 years

U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 24, 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING ESG PERFORMANCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek magazine's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the third consecutive year; JUST Capital's list of "America's Most JUST Companies" for the fifth consecutive year; Barron's list of "America's Most Sustainable Companies" for the second consecutive year; and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for the sixth consecutive year. These rankings reflect the company's enduring commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

"Amgen's mission is to serve patients and our ESG programs enable us to achieve that mission responsibly," said Judy Brown , senior vice president, Corporate Affairs at Amgen. "We will continue to do our part to build a better, healthier world by addressing the challenges facing society that matter most to our business and to our stakeholders."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Clinical Data Support the Sustained Efficacy of Long-acting Lenacapavir, Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor

One-Year Data From the CAPELLA and CALIBRATE Trials Show Lenacapavir Leads to High Rates of Virologic Suppression in Heavily Treatment-Experienced People Living with Multi-Drug Resistant HIV and Treatment-Naïve People Living with HIV –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new one-year results from the ongoing Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir, the company's investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, in heavily treatment-experienced people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. The findings demonstrated that lenacapavir, administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression and clinically meaningful increases in CD4 counts in people living with HIV whose virus was no longer effectively responding to their current therapy. In this patient population with high unmet medical need, 83% (n=30/36) of participants receiving lenacapavir in combination with an optimized background regimen achieved an undetectable viral load (

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Appoints Renowned Oncologist, Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Oncologist, Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the appointment of Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, as the Company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective today.

Dr. Del Priore will oversee the clinical and regulatory aspects of BriaCell's current and upcoming clinical trials including the ongoing Phase I/IIa combination study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitors, retifanlimab and epacadostat in advanced breast cancer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 VALOR-HCM Trial, Evaluating Mavacamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Who are Eligible for Septal Reduction Therapy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that VALOR-HCM, the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating mavacamten in adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) who are eligible for septal reduction therapy (SRT), met its primary endpoint at Week 16. The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies.

"We are encouraged by the findings from this important study, which add to the growing body of clinical evidence that supports the promise of mavacamten for patients living with obstructive HCM," said Roland Chen, M.D., Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to sharing the results from VALOR-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo taking place in April."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Trademarks Its Breakthrough Non-GMO Proven Platform Technology: "BIO-PLANT CELLicitation"

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Trademarks Its Breakthrough Non-GMO Proven Platform Technology: "BIO-PLANT CELLicitation"

New name to reflect the Biotech power of combining plant cell growth with elicitation of specific molecules to produce unique compounds of high human utility value

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the new trademark for its proprietary non-GMO Biotech platform technology. The new name, "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," replaces "BioFarming" and underscores the potential for the technology to be used in the botanical drugs space.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×