CSE:YUM) a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying ...

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

Komo's consumer reviews, featured at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews, consistently speak to the great taste and convenience of Komo's frozen plant-based meals. Consumers also comment positively on their customer experience of ordering products and receiving home delivery.

"Delicious! Convenient and delicious - - the cashew bechamel and mushroom/lentil ragout pair so well together. Altogether you can tell a lot of care and love put into making this vegan meal. Highly recommend," - Ellen W., Verified Buyer, January 23, 2002.

"The best meal I never cooked. Fast, healthy, and absolutely delicious. This food sells itself," - Caroline C., Verified Buyer, January 21, 2022.

In March 2021, Komo launched its Shopify platform using apps to enhance digital marketing and support a great online shopping experience. Post-launch, Komo added applications Privy, Klaviyo and ReCharge to enable site pop-ups, email marketing, and subscription packages. The launch of Yotpo enabled automatic review generation where emails are sent out to customers automatically 7 days after their initial purchase, along with a text message. The Yotpo application collected approximately 240 consumer reviews over the past ten months, allowing Komo to assess consumer pain points and discover promising product development opportunities. Last summer Komo used feedback from consumers and other data to support the launch of the Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM line of frozen plant-based foods - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of plant-based dishes at home. Komo plans to use feedback from Yotpo for future launches planned for this year.

In addition to being sold through eCommerce, Komo products are sold through a distribution network of online and brick-and-mortar grocery, convenience, and natural retailer channels.

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

