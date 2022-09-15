Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

"Having Mac & Greens nominated for the BC Food and Beverage Association's 2022 product of the year award is a great honour for Komo. To have such a newly launched product gain recognition quickly demonstrates market interest in Komo's high quality natural food products," says Komo President and CEO William White.

The Mac & Greens was recently in the news as it was selected, as part of Komo's 9 SKUS, to be on the shelves of Loblaws and Loblaw banner stores in early November of 2022. The Mac & Greens was first launched in March 2022.

Earlier this year, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product for its plant-based lasagna at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

BCFB is a not-for-profit industry association representing food and beverage manufacturers in British Columbia, whose membership represents approximately $7 billion in industry revenues.

Komo is also pleased to announce changes in management, including the appointment of Frédéric Gagné to the role of President for Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc, Komo's operating subsidiary. Fred has been a chef for over 25 years around the world and more recently a plant-based chef for the last 7 years. Fred was culinary trained in Quebec, Canada. He is the former executive chef of one of Western Canada's biggest restaurants, where he oversaw a team of 42 chefs operating a $13m a year business. Fred Gagné has worked with Komo since October 2020 and has been promoted to President from his previous role as the director of culinary development for Komo. He has been a major contributor to the success and quality of products Komo continues to deliver. Jeffrey Ma is no longer serving as President and CEO of the company's operating subsidiary. Komo has stopped operations of its UberEats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash ghost kitchen as it is now focused on its higher margin business of frozen foods.

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

