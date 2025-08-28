Kobo Resources to Recommence 2025 Drill Program at the Kossou Gold Project; Appoints Industry Veteran to Support Technical and Regional Growth Strategy

- 12,000 - 15,000 m diamond drill program to expand gold zones and advance toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Kossou Gold Project
- New strategic advisor appointed to support technical execution and identify regional growth opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire and across West Africa
- Strong investor demand leads to upsized private placement, increasing from $3.0 million to approximately $4.2 million
Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce that it will commence up to 10,000 - 15,000 metre (" m ") of diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire on September 4, 2025, with two diamond drill rigs mobilized to site. In addition, the Company is strengthening its strategic and technical capabilities through the appointment of a highly experienced industry veteran as a consultant and advisor to support its growth initiatives across West Africa.
Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "The recommencement of our 2025 diamond drill program at Kossou, comprising between 12,000 - 15,000 m of drilling, marks a meaningful step forward in our strategy to define a compelling gold resource within one of West Africa's most prospective regions. We've built strong momentum through the systematic advancement of multiple zones at the Kossou Gold Project, and this next phase is designed to deepen our understanding of the mineralized system while positioning us for future resource growth."
He continued: "We're also very pleased to welcome Dr. Clay Postlethwaite as a strategic advisor. His extensive experience in exploration business development and structural geology across Africa will provide valuable insight as we continue to execute our future growth plans. Additionally, the increased interest in our recent financing reflects growing recognition of the opportunity we're pursuing, both at Kossou and across our broader regional footprint in Côte d'Ivoire."
Upcoming Drill Program to Advance Resource Definition and Grow Gold Targets at Kossou
The upcoming drill program at Kossou is expected to include between 12,000 - 15,000 m of diamond drilling, targeting key zones of mineralization to build on previous exploration success. The Company will prioritize systematic step-out and deeper drilling at the Jagger Zone to support preliminary resource modelling, while also continuing expansion efforts at the Road Cut Zone and following up along the interpreted structural corridor connecting both targets.
In parallel, the Company plans to advance the Contact Zone with targeted drilling informed by recent structural mapping and begin testing new targets on the western side of the permit, where soil geochemical surveys have identified a strong northwest-trending gold anomaly. This expanded program is designed to support the Company's goal of advancing toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and unlocking further value across its prospective targets at Kossou.
Appointment of Industry Veteran to Technical Advisory Role
Kobo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Clay E. Postlethwaite, Ph.D., P.Geo., to the role of Technical Advisor. Dr. Postlethwaite brings over 30 years of exploration and structural geology expertise across North America and Africa, including senior technical and business development roles with Newmont Corporation (" Newmont "). As Africa/Europe Exploration Business Development Manager at Newmont (2016–2025), he led the identification and evaluation of regional growth opportunities that aligned with Newmont's development model, assessed exploration upside potential of M&A targets, and developed regional growth strategies. Previously, he served as Chief Geologist–Africa for Newmont Ghana Gold, where he was responsible for technical oversight, geologic modelling, and early-stage project evaluations across West Africa. Dr. Postlethwaite holds a Ph.D. in Structural Geology and has deep familiarity with the structural and orogenic settings of the Birimian belt. He will assist Kobo in identifying and evaluating new regional opportunities and provide strategic technical guidance on the Company's exploration programs.
Expanding Regional Growth Strategy Across Côte d'Ivoire
In parallel with advancing Kossou, the Company continues to execute on its broader regional exploration strategy, with active field programs underway at both the 100%-owned Kotobi Gold Project (" Kotobi ") and the Agnibilékrou Gold Project (" Agnibilékrou "), one of the two recently secured earn-in agreements with NESDAVE MINING SARL (" Nesdave ") ( see press release dated March 4, 2025 ).
At Kotobi, the Company has completed extensive geochemical coverage to date in 2025, including 2,705 infill and regional-scale soil samples, 46 termite mound samples, and approximately 446 rock, pit, and trench samples across priority target areas. This work is designed to refine target delineation across the project's most prospective zones.
At Agnibilékrou (permit PR0970), the Company has collected 2,781 soil geochemical samples since July 2025 across a regional-scale grid aimed at identifying anomalous gold trends for future follow-up and prioritization.
AGM Results
The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on August 21, 2025, during which all matters presented to shareholders were approved, including the appointment of directors and auditors. The Company appreciates the continued support and engagement of its shareholders.
About Kobo Resources Inc.
Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.
With over 18,500 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project . Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.
Beyond Kossou , the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.
Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .
