Kobo Resources to Recommence 2025 Drill Program at the Kossou Gold Project; Appoints Industry Veteran to Support Technical and Regional Growth Strategy

  • 12,000 - 15,000 m diamond drill program to expand gold zones and advance toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Kossou Gold Project
  • New strategic advisor appointed to support technical execution and identify regional growth opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire and across West Africa
  • Strong investor demand leads to upsized private placement, increasing from $3.0 million to approximately $4.2 million

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce that it will commence up to 10,000 - 15,000 metre (" m ") of diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire on September 4, 2025, with two diamond drill rigs mobilized to site. In addition, the Company is strengthening its strategic and technical capabilities through the appointment of a highly experienced industry veteran as a consultant and advisor to support its growth initiatives across West Africa.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "The recommencement of our 2025 diamond drill program at Kossou, comprising between 12,000 - 15,000 m of drilling, marks a meaningful step forward in our strategy to define a compelling gold resource within one of West Africa's most prospective regions. We've built strong momentum through the systematic advancement of multiple zones at the Kossou Gold Project, and this next phase is designed to deepen our understanding of the mineralized system while positioning us for future resource growth."

He continued: "We're also very pleased to welcome Dr. Clay Postlethwaite as a strategic advisor. His extensive experience in exploration business development and structural geology across Africa will provide valuable insight as we continue to execute our future growth plans. Additionally, the increased interest in our recent financing reflects growing recognition of the opportunity we're pursuing, both at Kossou and across our broader regional footprint in Côte d'Ivoire."

Upcoming Drill Program to Advance Resource Definition and Grow Gold Targets at Kossou

The upcoming drill program at Kossou is expected to include between 12,000 - 15,000 m of diamond drilling, targeting key zones of mineralization to build on previous exploration success. The Company will prioritize systematic step-out and deeper drilling at the Jagger Zone to support preliminary resource modelling, while also continuing expansion efforts at the Road Cut Zone and following up along the interpreted structural corridor connecting both targets.

In parallel, the Company plans to advance the Contact Zone with targeted drilling informed by recent structural mapping and begin testing new targets on the western side of the permit, where soil geochemical surveys have identified a strong northwest-trending gold anomaly. This expanded program is designed to support the Company's goal of advancing toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and unlocking further value across its prospective targets at Kossou.

Appointment of Industry Veteran to Technical Advisory Role

Kobo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Clay E. Postlethwaite, Ph.D., P.Geo., to the role of Technical Advisor. Dr. Postlethwaite brings over 30 years of exploration and structural geology expertise across North America and Africa, including senior technical and business development roles with Newmont Corporation (" Newmont "). As Africa/Europe Exploration Business Development Manager at Newmont (2016–2025), he led the identification and evaluation of regional growth opportunities that aligned with Newmont's development model, assessed exploration upside potential of M&A targets, and developed regional growth strategies. Previously, he served as Chief Geologist–Africa for Newmont Ghana Gold, where he was responsible for technical oversight, geologic modelling, and early-stage project evaluations across West Africa. Dr. Postlethwaite holds a Ph.D. in Structural Geology and has deep familiarity with the structural and orogenic settings of the Birimian belt. He will assist Kobo in identifying and evaluating new regional opportunities and provide strategic technical guidance on the Company's exploration programs.

Expanding Regional Growth Strategy Across Côte d'Ivoire

In parallel with advancing Kossou, the Company continues to execute on its broader regional exploration strategy, with active field programs underway at both the 100%-owned Kotobi Gold Project (" Kotobi ") and the Agnibilékrou Gold Project (" Agnibilékrou "), one of the two recently secured earn-in agreements with NESDAVE MINING SARL (" Nesdave ") ( see press release dated March 4, 2025 ).

At Kotobi, the Company has completed extensive geochemical coverage to date in 2025, including 2,705 infill and regional-scale soil samples, 46 termite mound samples, and approximately 446 rock, pit, and trench samples across priority target areas. This work is designed to refine target delineation across the project's most prospective zones.

At Agnibilékrou (permit PR0970), the Company has collected 2,781 soil geochemical samples since July 2025 across a regional-scale grid aimed at identifying anomalous gold trends for future follow-up and prioritization.

AGM Results

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on August 21, 2025, during which all matters presented to shareholders were approved, including the appointment of directors and auditors. The Company appreciates the continued support and engagement of its shareholders.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 18,500 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project . Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou , the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Offering or to the exploration program of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved win the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in our documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com

Twitter: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources
