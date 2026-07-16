Klarna Continues to Drive Capital Efficiency With $518 Million Securitization to Support $12 Billion of Lending

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has completed a $518 million Significant Risk Transfer, freeing up capital to support strong consumer demand for its products.

The 3-year agreement supports $12 billion in additional lending and forms part of Klarna's wider capital-efficiency program, which pairs SRTs with forward-flow and warehouse financing to support growth in a capital-lighter way.

The transaction is the second SRT Klarna has completed with the investor, reflecting continued strong institutional demand for exposure to Klarna's industry-leading lending.

"Demand for our products continues to grow and transactions like this let us fund it efficiently, while an existing investor returning for a second securitization is a real vote of confidence in the quality of our underwriting," Klarna Chief Financial Officer Niclas Neglén said.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

Media contact
press@klarna.com

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