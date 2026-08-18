Klarna Announces Planned CFO and CMO Transitions

Klarna Group plc [NYSE: KLAR], the everyday finance network, today announced planned transitions for its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, to take effect in early 2027. Niclas Neglén, Chief Financial Officer for six years, and David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer for nine years, will each remain in their roles and lead their organizations through the transition.

"Niclas and David have helped shape what Klarna is. Niclas has built the finance organization that took us public and has been a trusted partner to me and the Board through six years of growth and change. David has given Klarna a voice; he took a Nordic payments company and has built one of the most recognized brands in global finance. Both will leave Klarna a stronger company than the one they joined, and I am grateful to them both," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Klarna.

Chief Financial Officer

Niclas will continue to lead the finance organization and investor engagement, supporting a transition into next year, including in his capacity as board member. The search for a New York-based CFO is underway.

"It's been an extraordinary six years and I'm deeply proud of what we have built together. I am very pleased we've been able to plan the transition in a way that gives Klarna plenty of continuity," said Niclas Neglén, Chief Financial Officer of Klarna.

Chief Marketing Officer

David will continue to lead marketing through the transition and will prepare the brand and the team for the next phase of Klarna's development.

"Klarna has been the defining chapter of my working life. Building this brand with an extraordinary team has been a privilege, and I am proud of what we built to get here," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Additional Information

Neither transition was the result of any disagreement with Klarna on any matters related to the Klarna's operations, policies or practices.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Apple, Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

press@klarna.com

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