KKR Launches Helix Digital Infrastructure, a New Company to Finance and Deliver the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

Helix launches with over $10 billion of committed capital to accelerate the deployment of data centers, power and connectivity required to meet growing demand for AI
Kuwait Investment Authority, NVIDIA and Vistra join KKR as founding investors; NVIDIA to serve as a cornerstone strategic partner, Vistra as the preferred power partner to Helix
Former Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky leads new company
KKR, together with the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced the launch of Helix Digital Infrastructure ("Helix"), a new company designed to deliver integrated infrastructure at the speed and scale required for hyperscalers to meet accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) demand. As building AI infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, Helix will serve as a single coordination point for hyperscalers' data centers, power, connectivity and related needs.
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Founded with anchor investments from investors including KKR, KIA, NVIDIA and Vistra, the Helix strategy has more than $10 billion in total long-duration capital commitments to date. NVIDIA will also serve as a strategic partner to support the deployment of NVIDIA DSX AI factory-aligned infrastructure with a view to maximizing tokens per watt, achieving lowest total cost of ownership and accelerating time to first token for investments pursued by Helix. Vistra, a leading integrated power generation and electricity company with operations across 18 states and Washington, D.C., will be the preferred power provider for Helix investments. Following the closing of the founding commitments, Helix is open to additional eligible institutional investors.
AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in modern history, requiring trillions of dollars in investment across data centers, power generation and transmission, connectivity and related infrastructure over the coming decade. The scale and complexity of financing and coordinating this buildout represents a key industry bottleneck, ultimately slowing hyperscalers from delivering the models, services and applications their customers demand. Delivering AI infrastructure requires credible, long-term financial underwriters capable of committing capital consistently. Hyperscalers are also seeking more integrated and repeatable infrastructure solutions that meaningfully reduce the complexity they face in building at unprecedented scale.
KKR launched Helix in response to these challenges. Helix will be positioned as a single, trusted strategic partner to hyperscalers, armed with a long-duration, multi-billion-dollar capital base, and with integrated development capabilities and coordinated execution across AI infrastructure. The company is led by Adam Selipsky, former CEO of Amazon Web Services, who brings first-hand experience scaling the world's largest cloud business, and deep insight into hyperscaler infrastructure priorities. He is joined by a dedicated management team and Board. Waldemar Szlezak, KKR's Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, will serve as Helix's Chief Investment Officer. Helix will seek to invest in and manage assets critical to enabling AI, including hyperscale data center development and operations; baseload and flexible power generation; transmission and distribution infrastructure; and fiber and connectivity infrastructure, among other assets.
"Large users of digital infrastructure have an urgent need to reduce complexity and unlock new capacity. Helix combines significant long-term capital with the capabilities and expertise to deliver holistic AI infrastructure solutions with speed and scale," said Adam Selipsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Helix Digital Infrastructure. "Helix is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Vistra across technology and power, which we believe will enable the company to deliver the infrastructure that will underpin hyperscalers' AI strategies for years to come."
"We view AI infrastructure as one of the defining long-term investment opportunities globally, and Helix is purpose-built to address it," said Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority. "Helix reflects a differentiated model that combines proven leadership, integrated capabilities and long-term capital required to deliver the next generation of critical digital infrastructure at scale."
"Useful AI has arrived, and demand for AI factories is extraordinary," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in modern history. With the NVIDIA DSX platform and the Helix strategic partnership, we are bringing together a proven AI factory blueprint, world-class infrastructure expertise from KKR, and long-term capital to help AI cloud providers build the next generation of intelligence infrastructure."
"Power generation and grid interconnections are critical gating factors for AI infrastructure deployments," said Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra. "Helix brings together data center development, infrastructure and power capabilities under a single umbrella, providing a one-stop shop for large load customers. By utilizing Vistra's existing fleet to deliver near-term power, Helix will accelerate delivery of power solutions through the use of existing assets while also bringing additionality with Vistra's best-in-class capabilities, including power generation development and power grid expertise. Vistra has a proven track record in executing more than 5,000 megawatts of power purchase agreements with hyperscalers and looks forward to leveraging our leading and diverse generation fleet and operational expertise as Helix's preferred power partner to help deliver the reliable, affordable energy these customers require."
"Like a DNA helix, Helix Digital Infrastructure is built on a double strand of complementary strengths—KKR's institutional capital and infrastructure expertise intertwined with Helix's hyperscaler leadership and execution engine. Together, with our strategic partners, we are positioned to meet the financial and operational demands of the AI era," said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers, KKR.
Helix is supported by KKR's leading global infrastructure platform, which includes over $100 billion in infrastructure assets under management and more than $70 billion invested across digital and power assets. KKR's experience across data centers, renewable and conventional power generation and transmission, fiber and related sectors provides the foundation for Helix's integrated model. KKR's anchor investment in the Helix strategy is funded through its balance sheet and other managed vehicles.
About Helix Digital Infrastructure
Helix Digital Infrastructure is a dedicated company focused on investing in, delivering and managing the next generation of AI-enabling infrastructure. Founded with anchor investors including KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority, NVIDIA and Vistra, the company has access to a long-duration, multi-billion-dollar pool of capital. Supported by KKR's leading global infrastructure platform, Helix is designed to deliver integrated solutions across hyperscale data centers, power generation and transmission, fiber, connectivity and related infrastructure. Helix is led by Adam Selipsky, former CEO of Amazon Web Services, and a management team with extensive experience across cloud, digital infrastructure and energy systems. For more information about Helix, please visit www.helixdi.com .
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com .
About the Kuwait Investment Authority
The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) is the world's oldest sovereign wealth fund, established in 1953. The KIA's main functions include managing the State's General Reserve and Future Generations Fund. Stemming from this rich history, the KIA continues to safeguard the financial wealth of Kuwait's current and future generations by diversifying revenue streams and ensuring a fiscally sustainable and secure future.
About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas. The company serves 5 million retail customers and operates a growing portfolio of generation assets expected to reach a capacity of nearly 50,000 megawatts by year-end 2026. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at https://www.vistracorp.com .
Notice to Readers
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, the operations of Helix. Readers can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on KKR's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but these beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or within its control.
Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
General discussions contained within this press release regarding investment demand or market trends represent the view of either the source cited or KKR. Historical or current market trends are not reliable indicators of actual future market behavior or future performance of any particular investment that may differ materially, and should not be relied upon as such. Nothing contained herein is intended to predict the performance of any investment.
KIA, NVIDIA and Vistra are investors in Helix and accordingly will participate in returns generated by Helix. These and other investors will serve as strategic partners and may have certain rights, such as priority or first look rights, to provide goods or services to Helix investments.
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Media Contact
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Media@KKR.com