Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will present in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:

Event: William Blair Growth Stock Conference
When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Chicago, IL
Time: 12:40 p.m. CT (1:40 p.m. ET)
Event: Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Time: 11:25 a.m. ET
Event: NASDAQ London Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Location: London, ENG
Time: 2:00 p.m. BST (9:00 a.m. ET)

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
Stephen Palmtag
669-328-9111
spalmtag@altair.com


Primary Logo

Altair Engineering Inc.ALTR
ALTR
Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

Certification cements Altair's commitment to global information security

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has earned the ISOIEC27001:2022 an information security management system (ISMS) certification externally audited against the frameworks set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification for the 2022 framework solidifies Altair's status as an international leader in information security and solidifies its commitment to following the latest global information security frameworks.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

