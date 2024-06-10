Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Altair Announces ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 Global Virtual Event

Altair Announces ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 Global Virtual Event

Event will showcase AI-driven innovations in design, simulation, and manufacturing

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global leader in computational intelligence, announced its ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 global virtual event will be held on June 20 . The event will bring together design, simulation, and manufacturing engineers from around the world to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in product development.

Altair's ATCx AI for Engineers 2024 global virtual event will be held on June 20. The event will bring together design, simulation, and manufacturing engineers from around the world to explore the transformative potential of AI in product development.

The event features an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists from some of the world's leading companies, including:

  • Mike Gualtieri , vice president, principal analyst, Forrester
  • Stavros Stefanis , principal partner, Deloitte Consulting
  • Matt Smolka , principal engineer, advanced simulation, Lotus
  • Chris Wlezien , senior expert and design director, engineering, McKinsey
  • Taro Yokomizo , senior principal digital engineer, high-performance computing product group, Renesas Electronics
  • Giuseppe Gullo , fea design analysis engineer, CNH Industrial
  • Jeevesh Prasoon, senior engineer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
  • Kazuki Sakurai , product development, Daikin
  • Martin Ortega , design leader, Mabe
  • Simon Backhaus , director, Alcom

One of the key highlights is the exclusive reveal of Altair's "100 Use Cases for AI-Powered Engineering." These 100 use cases will illustrate how AI can benefit engineering and provide engineers with practical insights on how they can implement AI within their organizations. From concept to reality, AI transforms processes – from design and simulation to manufacturing and beyond – by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. All attendees will have access to the document after the event.

ATCx AI for Engineers will also feature a presentation by Altair's Sean Martin , vice president software engineering, who recently joined Altair via the acquisition of Cambridge Semantics . During his presentation, "Integrating Data with Knowledge Graphs: Why, What, and How?" he will showcase how Altair's industry-leading knowledge graph technology used by Fortune 500 companies around the globe empowers organizations to build advanced analytics ecosystems and drive data-driven innovation.

The event will be held in three time zones across the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will offer live translations into Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. To reserve your spot and to gain access to "100 Use Cases for AI-Powered Engineering," visit https://events.altair.com/atcx-ai-for-engineers-2024/ .

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media contacts



Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations


Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag


+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111


corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com





Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa



Charlotte Hartmann



+49 7031 6208 0



emea-newsroom@altair.com



Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-announces-atcx-ai-for-engineers-2024-global-virtual-event-302167161.html

SOURCE Altair

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/10/c4190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altair Engineering Inc.ALTR
ALTR
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will present in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:

Event: William Blair Growth Stock Conference
When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Chicago, IL
Time: 12:40 p.m. CT (1:40 p.m. ET)
Event: Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Time: 11:25 a.m. ET
Event: NASDAQ London Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Location: London, ENG
Time: 2:00 p.m. BST (9:00 a.m. ET)

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

Certification cements Altair's commitment to global information security

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has earned the ISOIEC27001:2022 an information security management system (ISMS) certification externally audited against the frameworks set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification for the 2022 framework solidifies Altair's status as an international leader in information security and solidifies its commitment to following the latest global information security frameworks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Related News

Gold Investing

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

×