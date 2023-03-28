Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has completed a review of the electromagnetic ("EM") conductors on, and adjacent to, the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan, which is surrounded by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

In November 2022 F3 discovered the "JR" high grade uranium zone, with recently reported intersections (F3 Press Release, February 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038 of 11.0 metres averaging 4.20% U3O8, including a high-grade 4.5 metre interval averaging 9.8% U3O8. The "JR" uranium zone represents the newest, basement hosted uranium deposit in the Athabasca, similar to the Triple R uranium deposit owned by Fission Uranium Corp.

  • Airborne and ground electro-magnetic ("EM") geophysical surveys are an effective exploration tool for discovering basement hosted uranium mineralization, in association with graphitic structures and clay alteration. The F3 discovery of the JR Zone in hole PLN22-035 resulted from follow-up drilling on the "A1" conductor.

  • The Company's CLR project is approximately 15 kilometres North-Northwest of the F3 JR Discovery Zone but is adjacent to F3's North Conductor Complex . These conductors as indicated on the F3 website, trend South-Southeast and extend onto the Company's CLR property. Drilling one hole ( PLN22-29 ) on the North Conductor Complex by F3 (Press Release November 28, 2022) returned the following:

"Drill hole PLN22-029, which was the first test of the N conductor complex in the northeast part of the property, intersected highly elevated boron values over a 70 m interval within Athabasca sandstone averaging 1,051 parts per million boron from 550 to 620 m, including a 10 m interval averaging 1780 ppm boron, above graphitic faults in the basement. This is considered highly anomalous due to both the significant width of the intersection and the highly elevated concentrations. Boron is an important pathfinder element as it occurs along the structural corridors which host the uranium deposits in the Athabasca basin. Concentrations of boron in the sandstone of more than approximately 300 ppm are normally considered anomalous… Anomalous pathfinder elements, including uranium, are associated with some of the basement structures. The graphitic and sulphide-rich basement structures correspond to electromagnetic responses. The hole was originally planned to 750 m but was extended at depth to test as much geology as possible laterally toward the centre of the N conductor corridor.

  • The F3 North Conductor Complex comprises three parallel conductors over a width of one kilometre. The Company interprets potential for all three North Conductor identified by F3 to continue and extend onto the Company's CLR property. In addition, the Company has defined both parallel and cross-cutting magnetic lineaments on their CLR property.

Following the discovery of the JR Zone, the Company views the on-trend extensions of F3's North Conductor Complex onto the CLR property, the encouraging geology, alteration and mineralization observed in the single drill hole in the area (PLN22-029), and the radon anomalies (Press Release, October 5, 2022) and magnetic lineaments indicated on the CLR property, as very prospective for discovery of a basement hosted uranium deposit. The Company continues to review the best type of EM geophysical surveys to conduct this summer, with ongoing discussions with contractors, prior to defining drill targets.

The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time.

The Company cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Welcomes $1 Billion Government Support for Development of SMR

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 27 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") welcomes the recent announcement (Tuesday, October 25 th 2022) that Canada will provide nearly $1 billion (C$970 million) in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Reports on Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 4 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces completion of its exploration program on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp.'s high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Receives Permit for its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 12 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has received the requisite exploration permits for its upcoming geophysical survey program at the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results Continue to Demonstrate High Grade Intersections of Mineralised Lithium Pegmatites in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce further significant intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals at multiple locations from the second set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL. Lithium bearing minerals (spodumene and some lepidolite) have been identified in c.60% of the total holes completed and importantly the programme has only tested just over 1% of the 23km2 that Bradda holds in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,493,700.75, consisting of the issuance of 1,757,295 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.25 for a 36-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide an update of current activities toward development of the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project ") in Canada. The NICO Project consists of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related refinery in Alberta where the Company will process concentrates from the mine to value added metals and chemicals. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals asset that has received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The NICO Project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") studies that will be updated to reflect recent project optimizations and the new proposed refinery site.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related certifying officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") may not be completed by the prescribed filing deadline, March 31, 2023 (the " Filing Deadline ").

A delay in completing the Annual Filings would be as a result of a delay in the commencement of the audit, however the Company has completed a private placement and has addressed its short-term cash requirements, and the audit is in progress. Following the commencement of the audit, the Company determined that the Annual Filings may not be completed by the Filing Deadline. Fortune applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") for the issuance of a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") in connection with the Company's possible delay in the Annual Filings. However, the OSC determined that it would not grant the Company's application because the request was made less than two weeks prior to the Filing Deadline. As a result, the Company anticipates that, in the event it is unable complete the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline, the OSC would impose a failure to file cease trade order (" CTO ") pursuant to National Policy 11-207. A CTO would prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Toronto Stock Exchange. Once issued, the CTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings are filed by the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

Rarex Limited (ASX: REE) – Trading Halt

Corporate And Board Update

Earn-In On The Afla Cu/Zn Project Consolidates The Palma VMS Belt

Related News

Resource Investing

How Much Do Young Investors Care About Mining?

Phosphate Investing

Andrew O'Donnell: More Market Pain to Come, 3 Stocks That Work Now

Gold Investing

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Exec Says More Secure Magnesium Supply Chain Key to Decarbonization

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

×