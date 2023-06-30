Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - June 29, 2023 - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V:KIP) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") is pleased to provide an update on the preparations for its upcoming summer exploration program on the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project, situated in the highly prospective southwestern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Field crews have been mobilized and are ready to commence the induced polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical survey upon the receipt of the exploration permit. The Company has submitted the required exploration permit application to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for review and approvals, with an anticipated approval this month

The primary objective of the upcoming survey is to enhance the existing data set of the CLR property and identify vectors that will increase the likelihood of discovering uranium deposits. Kiplin's exploration teams are committed to adopting innovative concepts in deposit formation study and exploration methods, utilizing new skills and techniques to position the Company as a leader in uranium deposit discovery.

As previously reported (Press Release dated May 17th, 2023), Kiplin's summer program will focus on the central portion of the CLR property. The survey will cover several promising targets already identified, including:

  • Three parallel (South-Southeast) conductors over a width of one kilometre identified on F3 Uranium Corp.'s Paterson Lake North (PLN) property, designated as the North Conductor Complex that trend onto the western portion of the CLR property.

  • Multiple other magnetic lineaments on the CLR property both parallel and cross-cutting to the North Conductor Complex trend.

  • Multiple Alpha Track radon gas sensors anomalies previously completed (2017) and spectrometer radioactivity anomalies discovered by the Company in 2022 (see Press Release, November 23, 2022). Background radioactivity readings with a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer (*) are in the 20- 50 counts per second (cps) range, with over 100 anomalous boulders in the 100-500 cps range detected.

(*) Natural gamma radiation in outcrop locations reported in this news release was measured in counts per second using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that spectrometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

These prospective targets, coupled with the extensive data collection efforts, demonstrate Kiplin's commitment to thorough exploration and the pursuit of potential uranium deposits within the CLR property.

Dr. Peter Born, Director of Kiplin, stated, "Our upcoming summer program supports our continued exploration efforts on the CLR project. With the implementation of innovative exploration techniques and our focus on high-potential targets, we aim to enhance our understanding of the property and increase our chances of making significant discoveries. We are excited about the potential of the CLR project and remain dedicated to delivering value to our shareholders."

Kiplin will conduct its exploration activities adhering to the highest environmental management standards and maintain close co-operation with local stakeholders, including indigenous communities throughout the permitting, exploration, and closure stages.

Incentive Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to the directors and officers of the Company.  The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.21 until June 29, 2024.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531 ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 604-622-1199, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
The Conversation (0)

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Welcomes $1 Billion Government Support for Development of SMR

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 27 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") welcomes the recent announcement (Tuesday, October 25 th 2022) that Canada will provide nearly $1 billion (C$970 million) in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Reports on Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 4 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces completion of its exploration program on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp.'s high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today commented on shareholder feedback received in connection with the hostile offer (the "Hostile Offer") for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") announced June 8, 2023, including the open letter published on June 26, 2023 by Alpha's major shareholder Kyle Stevenson. The Board unanimously determined that the Hostile Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its current shareholders.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of the Company commented: "As a public company, shareholder feedback is tremendously helpful to Alpha's Board and management in ensuring our vision for the Company aligns with the owners of the Company: the shareholders. I'm very appreciative that Mr. Stevenson made his perspective known, and that perspective is generally consistent with the feedback I've received directly from many of our other shareholders." Mr. Nichol continued: "For months we have been, and will continue to, assess all available transactions on the basis of the benefit they provide to shareholders, with particular regard to the unique and compelling characteristic of each of our assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Canadian Filing Extension for Audited Annual Financial Statements Granted

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to provide more information in respect of the information included in its press releases of 13 June 2023, announcing its change of auditor, and of 29 June 2023, announcing that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") in relation to the late filing of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Financial Statements") which resulted due to the required change of auditor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Update on Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") that the Company announced on June 27, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan. The presentation made at the Annual and Special Meeting is available on the Company's website.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Lithium Investing

Strong Lithium Demand Ahead — Will Supply Keep Pace?

Gold Investing

Alluvial Mining: Gold, Diamonds and Platinum (Updated 2023)

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CXC

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

×