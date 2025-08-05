CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Kings Chapel Converts $2 Milllion of Convertible Loan

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Kings Chapel International ("Kings Chapel") has converted $2 million of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of its convertible loan to CoTec into 2,666,667 CoTec common shares based on a conversion price of CAD$0.75 per share. The conversion was completed pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated convertible loan agreement between CoTec and Kings Chapel dated November 19, 2024 ("Convertible Loan Agreement"). After giving effect to the conversion, the remaining outstanding principal amount owing by CoTec under the Convertible Loan Agreement is $4,351,387.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

Please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Corporation's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to the adoption of new technologies across the mineral extraction industry and the benefits to the Corporation which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source

CTH:CA
CoTec Holdings
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 1, 2025 TheNewswire The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 0 2025 TheNewswire - The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce a feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS"), and HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") (the "Supply Agreement").

  • ILS will secure and store neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") and other sources for HyProMag USA at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (the "DFW Hub")
  • ILS will utilise the INSERMA ANOIA SL ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its pre-processing sites. An exclusive agreement was signed between the HyProMag Group and Inserma in September 2024[i], and the Inserma technology is being rolled out across multiple jurisdictions
  • The improved Inserma units provide fast, efficient magnet separation from HDDs for Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") processing together with clean separation of the printed circuit board for immediate resale to 3rd parties
  • HyProMag USA is, inter alia, targeting HDD recycling geared to the growth of hyperscale data centers, which is expected to accelerate significantly in coming years
  • HyProMag USA will include the ILS pre-processing sites in its detailed design and engineering. The ILS pre-processing sites will be able to source multiple feed types to provide supply feed to the Project's magnet recycling and manufacturing hub in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other NdFeB feedstock sources being successfully processed to date by HyProMag include rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies and MRIs
  • The Supply Agreement is expected to be the first in several supply agreements to be entered into by HyProMag USA as the Project advances to construction and commissioning

ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges in western markets as US policy shifts have sparked climate finance concerns. With US leadership on climate finance appearing to recede, there's an opportunity for the Canadian market to take a leading role.

As we enter the second half of 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding wooden gears with sustainability icons.

Cleantech Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The cleantech industry was once again at a crossroads in Q2, as political winds shifted.

Though the cleantech market's long-term outlook is stable, the industry faced challenges during the period as electric vehicle (EV) growth slowed in western markets and as US policy shifts fueled climate finance concerns.

At the same time, interest in energy storage, as well as the nuclear and geothermal sectors, was spurred by ever-increasing energy demand from the artificial intelligence space.

Keep reading...Show less

