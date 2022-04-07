GamingInvesting News

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was developed by USERJOY, with 4,000,000 copies sold. The sequel Kingdom Heroes 8 English version was recently released on Steam. In January 2021 Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now has topped 300,000 sales . We are releasing the features of the sequel, Kingdom Heroes 8 English version, to present the stimulating era of The Heroes of Three Kingdoms to ...

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was developed by USERJOY, with 4,000,000 copies sold. The sequel Kingdom Heroes 8 English version was recently released on Steam. In January 2021 Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now has topped 300,000 sales . We are releasing the features of the sequel, Kingdom Heroes 8 English version, to present the stimulating era of The Heroes of Three Kingdoms to you. The sequel inherited the horizontal battle vision and the strategy playing method, recreating the well-known officers and improving the visual experience, aiming to let the players explore freely and immerse in a battle with thousands.

A s plendid battlefield giv es a great sense of vis ual perception

Kingdom Heroes 8 has the widest and most particular map compared with any other previous pieces. Apart from retaining the heuristic playing method, new elements and map objects are add ed. By op erating a horizontal scrolling playing environment, players may have a high degree of freedom to explore and fight wi th ot hers.

Experience combo brings you pleasure

You can control every single general's movement in Kingdom Heroes 8. As well as enjoying a strategy game, great satisfaction can be obtained from fighting thousands with your own. Adopting a 5 vs 5 battle mode, players can arrange their own camp and enjoy attacking rivals with an unceasing combo. For the battle strategy, reforming the previous piece of controlling the army with command, attacking direct targets will be possible now.

Make your own history! Ministers system convenience the Domestics system

Players refer to a monarch in the game. Every instruction would react in your game process, you will be the one who manages your empire and every breath you take can affect how history goes on.

About the domestics, the Ministers system has been added in this work. We have automated the operation by uniting the internal affair in the previous piece to simplify the management of the forces. Stronghold Ancillary is also added to endow the forces with different attributes and features that give the game enrichments.

Great war with thousands! Exclusive magnificent skills for the officers

The essence of Kingdom Heroes 8 is about pitched battles. Before the battle starts, the players should go on for officers' assignment, configure their skills, equipment, and the battle array. When the battle starts, the tactics can be flexible through assorting between the Famous Officer skills, normal skills, and timing. Controlling multiple officers finely will be possible in this generation. The officers' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known officers own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Thousands of officers are heroic on stage!

There are nearly 1,500 characters brought in this game, including characters coming out from the official and unofficial histories, Romance of the Three Kingdoms,  etc. There are officers from the last years of the Han Dynasty to the first years of the Western Jin Dynasty. Our team has also condensed the officers' information to let the players lose themselves in the world of The Three Kingdoms.

Make good use of different army forces ' restrictiveness to conquer!

For the army force, Kingdom Heroes 8 got dozens of forces with exclusive districts and the army corresponds to special forces. Each of them has a relationship of restriction, except experiencing wars with thousands, making good use of this restrictiveness may also lead you to victory.

Exclusive weapons for the officers to exert their strength with 200%!

Sharp tools make good work. There are various types of weapons in Kingdom Heroes 8, including 1H Weapon, Long Bow , Polearm. Besides those basic weapons, well-known officers have their exclusive weapons which are main their properties. When the officers wear their exclusive weapons, it can trigger an awakening effect for them to strengthen their capabilities.

The War of Japan is uprising ! The Queen Himiko's content has been added in DLC!

A paying DLC of Kingdom Heroes 8 is rolling out at the same time. New plots, new forces, new types of armies, and the mystic queen from Japan comes to the world of The Three Kingdoms as one of those new forces and was a general that can be chosen.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between class ics and innovation. We would like to present a piece that is different from the past, intending to bestow our players a better game experience.

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version is now available on Steam! Come for it if you are interested!

Kingdom Heroes 8 & Kingdom Heroes 8 - The War of Japan DLC is a vailable now

Kingdom Heroes 8

Price: $29.99

Including all contents in Kingdom Heroes 8

The War of Japan DLC

1. Kingdom Heroes 8 - The Hibiscus storm clouds

Price: $6.99

Plot extension in Kingdom Heroes 8, including Unified the World by Jin, The War of Heroines, Reigning in troubled times, and new forces as Japanese with general Himiko.

2. Kingdom Heroes 8 -The clothes for Hibiscus

Price：Free

New outfits for Diao Chan and Sun Shangxiang in Kingdom Heroes 8

Kingdom Heroes 8 on STEAM：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/875210/8/

Kingdom Heroes 8 Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/UJSG8.ENG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-heroes-8-english-version-released-with-great-features-301519640.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina . Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years."

Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, NC.

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, " Greenville, North Carolina , is a vibrant community which has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the USA for business and is the hub for medical care in eastern North Carolina . Greenville has also been listed as the #1 city for inbound growth. Our hope is to grow our footprint in this booming region over the coming years!"

Colleen Moore , Director of Acquisitions at EJT Holdings, commented, " Greenville is a thriving community, and we look forward to continue making investments here!"

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

EJT Holdings Media Contact:
Colleen Moore
EJT Holdings
206-473-7841
cmoore@ejtholdings.com

EJT Holdings (PRNewsfoto/EJT Holdings)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eliot-tubis-and-ejt-holdings-announce-the-acquisition-of-the-grover-gaming-development-center-in-greenville-north-carolina-301519894.html

SOURCE EJT Holdings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Welcome to NeroVerse -- The Hottest New Metaverse Gaming Project

After a lot of pre-launch buzz, NeroVerse is finally up and running, as the hottest new metaverse gaming project on the blockchain! The GamePower Network team behind NeroVerse is dedicated to providing users a gaming experience like no other, with inclusionary gameplay and constant adaptations based on user feedback. NeroVerse is here to show you the transformative power of blockchain gaming.

GamePower Network

What is NeroVerse?
NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse follows a free-to-play modality and aims to bridge the gap between metaverses for a cohesive gaming experience. The GamePower Network team envisages a future where NeroVerse allows gamers, developers, artists and NFT enthusiasts to build and foster communities of like-minded individuals. To unlock this future, it's important to lay the foundation by providing the highest quality virtual experience and available tools.

What are NFTs and how will they be used in NeroVerse?
Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) sound complicated at first, but they are actually very simple. An NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital good that is intended to be made in a limited quantity. They offer gamers a real ownership stake in game worlds and create powerful connections between players and game publishers. Within NeroVerse , NFTs will be optional and allow players to curate their virtual experience through cosmetic items, avatars, pets, bots , and more!

Ready to learn more about our playable NeroVerse experiences? Visit our website today at https://www.neroverse.com/

About GamePower Network, LLC

GamePower Network is a decentralized game publishing platform that allows developers to publish and have control over their metaverse games and assets. NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse focuses on a free-to-play modality, where players own their assets and NFTs are optional. "We envisage the future possibilities for gaming and work tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition," claims Co-Founder and COO Michael Rochester . "We hope you join us on this journey!" For additional information, visit www.NeroVerse.com .

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
333669@email4pr.com

GamePower Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-to-neroverse--the-hottest-new-metaverse-gaming-project-301519586.html

SOURCE GamePower Network

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Palaneum Opens Presales of Virtual Land Within the Metaverse

Palaneum™ an immersive blockchain metaverse gaming experience, announces pre-sales of virtual land as part of their launch. Players can now pre-purchase grid-style plots in a variety of sizes and gain exclusive VIP access to free Palaneum Ape NFT airdrops and front-of-the-line options to land upgrades all within an exciting play-to-earn gaming ecosystem based on Web3, the next iteration of the internet. There are a limited number of plots available in the Palaneum community, the fastest growing metaverse on the Polygon blockchain that utilizes NFT virtual lands, artifacts, and custom land structures.

Metaverse Virtual Land Sale

Palaneum users can monetize their gaming hours by interacting with play-to-earn games, or by creating, buying, selling, and trading NFTs. Also, players who purchase virtual land will be able to build and create while monetizing the gaming experience and creating virtual content. Objects and items can be found by players in this virtual world, and higher-tier rewards can be unlocked. Once they are on the grid, players can establish virtual offices or stores for their real-life businesses, create free interactive experiences, and take part in other role-playing and social interaction in this virtual world.

Empire growth is the goal of land ownership in the Palaneum Metaverse ecosystem. 3D-styled plots of land are inspired by land regions of the United States , and pre-sales will begin with plots in the southeastern territories . With a total metaverse size of 100,000 plots of virtual land, only 10,000 will be available during the first round of pre-sales. This limited availability will protect the value of the virtual land. Palaneum virtual plot sizes include:

  • 200 Extra Large Estates – 24x24 – Reserved by Palaneum for the Game
  • 500 Large Estates – 12x12 – Reserved by Palaneum for Partners and Sponsors
  • 1,000 Medium Estates – 6x6
  • 10,000 Small Estates – 3x3
  • 17,660 Plots of Premium Land – 1x1
  • 70,640 Plots of Basic Land – 1x1

Sponsors can also advertise their brand name or logo on large blocks on this virtual land by getting an NFT for their brand, which will be encircled by premium 1x1 blocks. Pre-sale prices for plots of Basic Land (1X1) will start around $500 (350 MATIC) and increase based on virtual land size. Prices may fluctuate and are subject to market conditions and availability.

Being eco-friendly, ease-of-use and accessibility sets the Palaneum gaming experience apart from others in the Metaverse world. First-time users can quickly and easily connect a wallet to begin purchasing virtual land. Palaneum allows players, usually represented by avatars, to monetize their gaming experience and will also enable creators to generate revenue through royalties. Palaneum presale landowners will also have priority access to special drops and other perks.

Palaneum maintains an eco-friendly approach to gaming in the Metaverse. Operating on the Polygon blockchain gives players fast transaction speeds at low energy costs. "As the ultimate Polygon blockchain metaverse, we can protect our community from the higher gas costs of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the eco-friendly footprint of Polygon" said Will Jordan , Vice President of Sales and Marketing .

Buying and owning virtual land in the Metaverse is expected to become a profitable venture for many. Land prices have already increased in just a short amount of time, with Forbes noting that "Metaverse virtual land prices have grown considerably from an average of $100 per land in January 2021 to $15,000 in December 2021 ." Buying virtual land through the Palaneum pre-sale allows players to become part of a fast-growing community in the Metaverse, where they can create, explore, and interact. As the product is rolled out in phases, 12 unique user experiences are planned by Palaneum over roughly the next year, with the first experience planned for the summer of 2022. For inquiries, contact Palaneum on Discord .

Media Contact:
Will Jordan
333650@email4pr.com
561-654-0724

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palaneum-opens-presales-of-virtual-land-within-the-metaverse-301519444.html

SOURCE Palaneum

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Try Hard Guides Launches New Trivia-Based Game Concludle

Try Hard Guides a premiere gaming website, has announced the launch of Concludle a trivia-based game of clues and guessing. With the proliferation of daily games like Wordle and its offshoots, and the success of Try Hard Guides' Wordle Solver launching Concludle was a natural next step.

Concludle adds another level of brainteasing fun by mixing trivia, quickplay, and guessing games together. It's fun, easy to play, and doesn't require players to devote a lot of time to play, making it approachable to all players and maintaining the Try hard Guide ethos.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Leagues Partners with COPE to Help Parents Better Understand World of Esports

In the company's latest news, Vanta Leagues is excited to announce a partnership with COPE, Coalition of Parents in Esports.

Coalition of Parents in Esports is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to provide better information, resources, and support for gamers and their families and promote the positive aspects of gaming for recreational, educational, and career development of our youth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×