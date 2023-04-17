LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has received final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The approval is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's North America footprint.

The Kindred platform is expected to provide much improved flexibility and performance through a richer set of analytics and data. It will also give Unibet customers in New Jersey an enhanced experience where products and content can be tailored to a greater extent, with wider options and offerings. The Kindred platform will equally cater for Kindred's safer gambling approach in accordance with local needs and requirements.

"I am very pleased that we are now able to launch our own Kindred platform in New Jersey , and I am immensely proud of everybody at Kindred who has made this possible. Introducing the Kindred platform to our customers in New Jersey will provide the entertainment and experience enjoyed by our customers in Europe . We are now finally able to show off our true Unibet product. I also want to thank the NJDGE for a professional collaboration during the approval process", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

The Kindred platform is expected to go live in mid-May and see continuous improvements post launch. Kindred expects to continue the roll out of the platform in Pennsylvania during the second quarter 2023.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-04-2023 15:35 CET .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

BRN Token, 'Gateway to Metaverse,' Soon To Be Listed on Gate.io

BRN Token, a metaverse cryptocurrency, will be listed on Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on April 27. Serving more than 13 million users worldwide, Gate.io features over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and boasts a 24-hour trading volume of more than $5 billion. "We're pleased to announce that our BRN Token will be listed on Gate.io later this month," Baran Ozcan says.

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release

VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded.

GameOn Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (" GameOn " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings "), are not expected to be finalized by May 1, 2023 being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Reasons for the anticipated delay include additional efforts being made with respect to the reporting of the Company's web3 related revenue and blockchain grants, as well as an upcoming change in the auditors of the Company, which is currently in progress. The Company is working diligently with its current and incoming auditors to complete the audit in a timely manner. Upon completion of the change of auditor, the Company will file the applicable materials in compliance with section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations .

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2023 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. GameOn has launched products for NBCUniversal, Bravo, Karate Combat, Times Internet, the WNBA, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the expected filing of the Annual Filings as well as the grant of a MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GameOn's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current state of the Annual Filings and discussions with the auditors of the Company. Although GameOn has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Annual Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all or that an MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and/or the Annual Filings are not filed on time or are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or exchanges. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Hololabs to Launch Sky Haven: AR Merge Adventure in Canada

Move over Pokémon GO! A mysterious new world of sky creatures is calling for ecologically-minded gamers

Canadian developer Hololabs has announced the launch of a new augmented reality puzzle adventure game, Sky Haven : AR Merge Adventure available for free on the Google Play Store in Canada on April 22, 2023 with pre-registration open now.

East Side Games Group announces expanded leadership team

East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) is delighted to announce knowledgeable and experienced team members are embarking on new roles in the company's C-Suite.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

Effective immediately, the positions have been filled as follows:

  • Lisa Shek , Chief Operating Officer
  • Jim Wagner , Chief of Product
  • Wally Nguyen , Chief Revenue Officer
  • Elin Jonsson , Chief Business Officer; and
  • Jason Chan , Interim Chief Financial Officer.

While new to these roles, ESGG's new C-Suite members are familiar with not only the company, where they have all demonstrated their expertise over a number of years, but also the gaming and tech industry as a whole. As part of this transition, Jim MacCallum will be stepping down as CFO while still providing support on a contract basis.

"I couldn't be prouder to surround myself with this incredibly competent team. These are people that I have worked closely with for many years, some over a decade, and represent a world class C-Suite that knows our industry back to front," said Jason Bailey , CEO of East Side Games Group. "I am beyond excited to take on the next sensational chapter of our growth with these exceptional people by my side."

This announcement follows a record-setting full year revenue increase of 25% over 2021.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and Bud Farm Idle Tycoon .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Yuga Labs Breaks Records with 2nd Trip to Otherside

In a world-building collaboration with Improbable, the highly anticipated return to Otherside made web3 history.

Yuga Labs web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and 10KTF, successfully completed 2nd Trip, bringing a record-breaking 7,214 concurrent users to Otherside.

