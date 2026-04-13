Kinaxis Inc. to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2026

Kinaxis Inc. to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2026

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The call will be hosted on Thursday, May 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Razat Gaurav, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter after the close of markets on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Thursday, May 7, 2026

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/986528748 (available for three months)

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
917-446-7227

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

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