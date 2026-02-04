Kinaxis Announces Intention to Maximize Size of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Kinaxis® Inc. (" Kinaxis " or the " Company ") (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF) today announces that it intends to amend its current normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") to increase the number of its common shares (the " Shares ") that may be repurchased from 1,403,042, representing 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares as at October 31, 2025, to approximately 2,799,843, representing 10% of the Company's "public float" as at October 31, 2025, which is the maximum allowable under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). The Company has already invested US$54 million under its current NCIB. At the average price paid to date for the Shares under the current NCIB, repurchasing 10% of the Shares would represent an additional investment of approximately US$284 million.
"There is a fundamental misunderstanding of the opportunities and threats from generative and agentic AI to mission-critical enterprise software, like ours, that solves deeply complex problems and enables highly consequential decisions. As a result, the public markets may not be fully reflecting the underlying value of Kinaxis from time to time. We see value to shareholders in maximizing our ability to buy back Shares under the NCIB structure or other structures that may also be available to Kinaxis," said Razat Gaurav, chief executive officer of Kinaxis. "Our substantial moat in industry is built on decades of deep domain knowledge, and our Maestro platform represents the most granular and holistic representation of how underlying supply chains operate. Maestro's predictions, intelligence and prescriptive decisions are made possible by leveraging a fusion of advanced machine learning, optimization and heuristics. These capabilities are fundamental to supply chain planning and decision making and are enhanced, not replaced, by GenAI, composable agentic AI, and the latest semantic and data architectures to achieve the next generation of supply chain orchestration. We are excited about the possibilities."
Under the NCIB, to February 3, 2026, Kinaxis has repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 447,738 Shares (at an average price of C$167.50 per Share). The NCIB commenced on November 12, 2025 and ends on November 11, 2026, or on such earlier date as Kinaxis completes its purchases or provides notice of termination.
Although the Company has a present intention to increase the size of the NCIB, the Company may not do so and will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by the Company at any time. The amendment to the NCIB is expected to be made once the Company comes out of its existing regularly scheduled blackout period, and is subject to market conditions and receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Kinaxis and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the proposed amendment to the NCIB, the potential future purchases by Kinaxis of Shares pursuant to the NCIB and the benefits of the NCIB. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Kinaxis to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated February 26, 2025 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca .
The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
