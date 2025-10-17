Keysight Completes Acquisition of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group and Ansys' PowerArtist

Acquisitions broaden Keysight's growing design engineering software portfolio and computer-aided engineering capabilities
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), announced the completion of its acquisition of the Optical Solutions Group from Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), and PowerArtist from Ansys, Inc. These acquisitions complement and expand Keysight's design engineering software portfolio and computer-aided engineering capabilities, enabling customers to take innovative designs to market faster.
The Optical Solutions Group, a leading developer of optical design and analysis software tools, brings intelligent, predictive optical design tools to Keysight, such as CODE V for imaging systems design, LightTools for illumination design, LucidShape for automotive lighting design, ImSym for imaging systems virtual prototyping, and RSoft photonic device tools for rigorous electromagnetic simulations of photonic and optoelectronic devices.
PowerArtist specializes in pre-synthesis power analysis and provides a comprehensive register-transfer-level (RTL) design-for-power platform used for early-stage power analysis and reduction of semiconductor designs, across a wide range of end industry applications.
These strategic acquisitions are backed by a world-class team of engineers and scientists with deep domain expertise in photonics, optics, power analysis, and multi-physics simulation. The talented teams joining from the Optical Solutions Group and PowerArtist bring decades of innovation and technical leadership, further advancing Keysight's system-level simulation capabilities and empowering customers to innovate with greater speed and precision.
Niels Faché, Senior Vice President of Keysight's Design Engineering Software, said: "Keysight is expanding its high-performance, multi-physics design capabilities with the Optical Solutions Group and PowerArtist acquisitions. These additions enhance system-level simulation, enabling earlier, more accurate power, optical, and photonics design decisions. By integrating world-class optical expertise and leading RTL power analysis, we are strengthening our position as a trusted partner for high-performance, multi-domain system designs including RF, analog, digital, photonics and optics in an open, vendor-agnostic ecosystem."
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com .
