Kemper Snowboards and Epic Games Partner to Launch the Fortnite X Kemper Fantom Snowboard

Kemper Snowboards today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite x Kemper Fantom Snowboards.

The new Fortnite branded collection will feature Kemper's popular Fantom snowboard model embellished with legendary Fortnite characters in sizes 150cm, 154cm, 156cm, and 158cm.

"We are super excited to have partnered with the amazing team at Fortnite to offer some fun and distinctive snowboard graphics that provide a synergy between both of our brands," said Kemper Owner and CEO, Jib Hunt.

Launching in October 2023 , the collection will be available for pre-order starting today from www.kemper-snowboards.com .

The partnership was brokered by IMG, Fortnite's exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing.

About Kemper Snowboards

Originally established in 1987, Kemper Snowboards is based out of Heber City, Utah , and is bringing snowboarding back to the people. You don't have to sacrifice quality hardware to have a good time, and you don't need to wear all black to take it seriously. At the end of the day, it's just us and the mountain. Let's have some fun with it. Or in short, bringing the fun back into snowboarding.

About Fortnite

With more than 400 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is a place where you can create your own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Learn more at www.fortnite.com .

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

Media Enquiries
Jib Hunt
CEO
354630@email4pr.com
435.777.5174

© 2022 Epic Games, Inc. Fortnite, and its logo are trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemper-snowboards-and-epic-games-partner-to-launch-the-fortnite-x-kemper-fantom-snowboard-301758692.html

SOURCE Kemper Snowboards

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

COMPASS DATACENTERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LUMINOSITY GAMING

Partnership Puts Spotlight on Critical Role that Data Centers Play in Powering Online Gaming

-Compass Datacenters has announced a unique partnership with Luminosity Gaming. The partnership is the first of its kind between the data center and online gaming industries. Luminosity is one of the premier gaming and entertainment brands in the world, and, through this partnership, Compass and Luminosity will enter a long-term collaboration to educate the gaming community about the key role that data centers play in powering the next generation of online games. The partnership will also highlight the driving role that online gaming and esports is playing in driving innovation and growth in the data center industry.

OTK Network Unveils Newest Collaboration with Creator Centric Talent Management Company

Mythic Talent launches with more than 65 top content creators like Cyr, Tectone and Mizkif focused on gaming, lifestyle and competitive streaming

One True King (OTK), the gaming and entertainment content collective and one of the most watched organizations on Twitch, announced today their collaboration with top entertainment agency minds to launch Mythic Talent, a creator-first management company offering a full suite of resources essential for content growth, from staff sourcing and in-house merchandising to expert anti-predatory deal negotiation and handling.

With more than 65 signed creators with a reach of over 100 million passionate fans, Mythic boasts an impressive roster of talent spanning gaming, lifestyle and esports. This collaboration is proving once again that OTK is a dominating force defining the future of digital media and becoming a hub for the best talent in live streaming and entertainment.

Games industry veteran and now Mythic CEO William Lucas , formerly of Tempo Storm and AFK Creators, partnered with OTK co-founders and Mythic advisers Tips Out and Asmongold, to establish the creator-focused management firm boasting transparency, honesty, volume, and creator well-being as its core values.

"Our goal at Mythic is to make the content creator's life as easy as possible on the back end, so they can focus their energy on what's important to them: creating content," said Mythic CEO William Lucas . "Having worked with OTK talent in the past, when the opportunity presented itself to make something that was industry defining, all parties involved saw the potential."

Unifying accomplished content stars like Cyr , Tectone , Stoopzz , Mtashed , and Buffpup under one roof, Mythic Talent 's proactive, personal and authentic approach makes the company a formidable entry into the industry, encompassing a massive breadth of beloved gaming titles, from multiplayer hit Destiny 2, to pandemic favorite Among Us, plus hit mobile open-world RPG Genshin Impact . Lifestyle, podcast, and casual hangout-style streamers and vloggers are also well-represented in the roster, all with massive audiences across Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and more.

Recently signed to the company, Snowmixy, top-ranked World of Warcraft PVP healer and streamer, said, "No one in the industry has made me feel as at home and safe as the Mythic team. Growing in the content creator space can be a bit stressful as you'll often have an influx of opportunities flooding your inbox. They have helped me find my worth as a creator and truly ensure that their creators like me are being treated fairly."

The Mythic team has already exceeded expectations for its signed creators, with higher deal volume per creator than the industry standard, often delivering 5-10 paid sponsorship opportunities per month on average, and upwards of 10-15 per month for their top earners. For growing creators, Mythic maintains relationships with third-party design agencies, while also hosting in-house artists and editors to advise, assist, and build upon personal content branding, and the option for in-house or trusted partner merchandising to ensure a high standard of products and customer service.

The leadership behind Mythic Talent brings a history of proven growth at other companies, including the massive success of OTK's content house, merchandising, and tech ventures.

"My passion for this industry is, first and foremost, the creator," said Cody Gates , COO of Mythic Talent, who started his career organizing Destiny community events. "The decades of combined experience, relationships, and knowledge across our staff gives our agency an edge in negotiating on their behalf within the turbulent content space without being unfair or predatory. It's the entire reason I enjoy working in this industry, and I'm excited to continue growing the creator space."

For more information about Mythic Talent, visit www.mythictalent.com

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING
One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, TipsOut, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 35 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,and TikTok.

ABOUT MYTHIC TALENT
Mythic Talent is a full-service content talent management company for creators, by creators, redefining the standards of representation and talent business solutions in the gaming and lifestyle content spaces. Mythic provides various opportunities, including sponsorship management and negotiations, and a range of in-house services, including merchandising, editing, brand building, and more. This suite of resources ensures stability and well-being for talent so they can focus on what they love most: content creation.

With a diverse roster of industry-leading clientele, Mythic's mission is to deliver personal, authentic relations, transparent and fair opportunities, individualized brand growth resources, and unmatched support for its talent.

Mythic Talent

OTK Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otk-network-unveils-newest-collaboration-with-creator-centric-talent-management-company-301757576.html

SOURCE OTK

Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst to Launch Web3's First Cloud-Based FPS Game, Undead Blocks, on ImmutableX

The first full web3 game to release on ImmutableX in 2023, Undead Blocks, will invite gamers to collect NFT weapons and battle endless waves of zombies with their friends — with console-grade graphics coming to mobile devices.

Wagyu Games Studio a web3 game development company founded by former Goldman Sachs analyst Grant Haseley today announces that its free-to-playkill-to-earn multiplayer zombie survival first-person shooter (FPS) Undead Blocks will be launched on ImmutableX the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

BD88 Shortlisted in Top Online Casino Malaysia Sites 2023

BD88, a leading online casino in Malaysia, has been shortlisted in the Top Online Casino Malaysia Sites 2023 by the Malaysian Gaming Association. The award recognizes BD88's commitment to providing players with a safe, fair, and exciting gaming experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/156459_74a7c9de743cf9b3_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/156459_74a7c9de743cf9b3_001full.jpg

Dignitas to Host an Esports Fan Fest in Philadelphia, in Collaboration with Mike & Ike®

Mike And Ike® Partners With Famed Dignitas Fortnite Roster, And Historic Dignitas Rocket League Team For A Night Of Gaming, Candy, And Prizes

- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME) and MIKE AND IKE® candy today have announced Dignitas Fan Fest, a first-of-its-kind event that will bring together gaming enthusiasts for a day of fun, prizes, and competition featuring a number of Dignitas celebrity and professional gamers. The event will take place on March 1st, 2023 at Localhost Philadelphia in Center City Philadelphia PA, and will be open to the public.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams With Deloitte to Launch New Virtual Community in the Metaverse

Deloitte and Sinclair bring together sports- and news-watching audiences to explore the future of gameplay and the fan experience through the metaverse

Deloitte and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. today announced the forthcoming launch of a new metaverse sports fan community experience. Announced to coincide with Deloitte's presence at Mobile World Congress 2023, this new community leverages Epic Games' Unreal Engine to enhance the ways in which fans and audiences can build connections and engage with the content they love.

