Aiming to incubate the community-owned Anime Metaverse, Kawaiiverse recently launched their first ever Hackathon with the mission to find promising talents from all over the world, starting with gaming projects.

Teams of game developers and individuals with passion for games will have a chance to win an initial prize of $5,000 and options to further develop their game with SmartML's support to join Kawaiiverse, the central hub for Anime and Manga creators in blockchain. The gaming ecosystem is just the beginning of this metaverse and opportunities are opening for more interested developers to join.

Kawaiiverse Hackathon 2022 - Bouncing into the Anime Metaverse

Kawaiiverse is a joint venture between Imba, a renowned game company with multiple successful games and Oraichain, the world's first intelligent and secure solution for emerging Web3, scalable Dapps, and decentralized AI. Kawaiiverse started with Kawaii Islands, an anime-style farming game in 2021 with the vision to build an Anime Metaverse, where everyone can play, create, connect and earn. After several economy updates, Kawaii Islands is now running on a sustainable economy model, designed to protect their tokens from hyperinflation and solve one of the main problems of P2E games.

Along with the balanced economy, the Anime Metaverse now has its own subnetwork on Oraichain with full EVM and Cosmos support, the team is setting a strong foundation infrastructure for future development.

Determined to expand the gaming ecosystem, one of the core lines of Kawaiiverse, the developer team is now holding the project's first ever hackathon. Calling for all independent game developers and indie game studios around the world to join, develop a prototype for the game of their choice and flourish along with the ever growing ecosystem.

Benefits

Joining the Hackathon, the participating teams will stand a chance to take:

  • Private advising on Gaming Development and Blockchain from the Kawaii specialists;
  • An initial grant of at least $5,000 to develop the project with potential for future funding;
  • Exclusive Kawaiiverse developer tools access with private instructions by developing engineers from Oraichain;
  • NFT sale support in Kawaiiverse, with a long-term profit sharing structure;
  • Revenue sharing scheme from NFT marketplace and from the game they are developing.

More details can be found from https://hackathon.kawaii.global/ .

Teams of independent developers and indie game studios, prepare your idea, set up the prototype and get ready to join Kawaiiverse.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Asetek SimSports and Hardpoint to Bring Invicta Pedals in Sim Rigs to IMSA Endurance Races and Hardpoint Race Shop

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, and sports car championship-winning and esports leader Hardpoint announced an agreement whereby Asetek SimSports™ racing products will be available to try out in sim rigs at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) endurance race events and will be available to try and purchase in the Hardpoint race shop. As part of the agreement, and as an official sponsor of the Hardpoint esports team, Asetek SimSports™ branding will be prominent during iRacing events.

"What André and the Asetek team have done is uncanny, and something other sim racing gear providers have struggled with – to bring a real racecar feel to sim racing," said Rob Ferriol , President and IMSA driver at Hardpoint. "I am pleased to have this collaboration to bring the experience of driving a real racecar to the racing community - whether sim racers wanting to reach their apex, or real racers training to improve lap speeds."

AGS Names David Jacques Farahi To Its Board Of Directors

Experienced Gaming Executive Increases Depth of AGS Board

AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the "Company") today announced that David Jacques Farahi has been elected to AGS' Board of Directors, and will serve on the Company's Nominating and Governance, Compensation and Audit committees.

X ROCKER® ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA'S LAUNCH OF OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER MARIO GAMING CHAIRS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NINTENDO OF AMERICA INC.

X ROCKER GAMING HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THEIR LICENSED GAMING CHAIRS AND ROCKERS INTO NORTH AMERICA . THE FIRST ROUND OF PRODUCT, FEATURING THE SPOTLIGHT COLLECTION, IS SET TO LAUNCH LATER THIS MONTH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALMART.

- X Rocker ® the global market leaders in gaming chairs and gaming furniture, announced today the expansion of their hugely successful gaming chair license with Nintendo ® . This extended partnership enables X Rocker® to manufacture and distribute officially licensed Super Mario™ branded gaming chairs into North America .

GameAbove Partners with Gamers Outreach to Deliver Gaming to Trinity Health Hospitals in Southeast Michigan

The high-quality GO Karts will help patients in long-term care deal with stress through gaming

GameAbove and Gamers Outreach have gifted 12 Gamers Outreach Karts (GO Kartsportable gaming kiosks) to Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospitals. The two organizations visited the Ann Arbor location on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and to welcome the new gaming kiosks.

Magic Eden Launches Magic Ventures with Focus on Web3 Gaming

Company Expands Gaming Division, Eden Games , with Key Hires and Marketplace Partnerships

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading destination for NFTs, today announced the launch of Magic Ventures, a venture arm that will focus on investing in Web3 Games. Alongside the launch of Magic Ventures, the Company also announced the expansion of its gaming division, Eden Games through the onboarding of several key hires and new partnerships.

Dignitas Announces Partnership with MIKE AND IKE®, Marking First-Ever Deal for The Gaming Org's Fortnite Collective

Dignitas Fortnite Fans Will Be Treated to New Content Series and The Flavor Brawl Competitive Event

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), announces a new partnership between its Fortnite Collective and MIKE AND IKE®, a leading candy brand aiming to power up the gaming community through sweet treats and next level moves. The MIKE AND IKE® brand will become the Official Candy Partner of Dignitas Fortnite, marking the first-ever Fortnite-focused partnership for Dignitas.

