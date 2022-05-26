Company News Investing News

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that its proprietary Go Lean food brand (" Go Lean " or the " Brand ") is the first ghost kitchen brand to be deemed eco-friendly by Foodpanda. The Brand met a specific set of criteria in order to be named as an eco-friendly offering to consumers, with all 21 current JustKitchen locations offering the Go Lean menu having received the accolade.

To be considered environmentally friendly by Foodpanda, brands must achieve at least four of nine evaluation points. Accordingly, Go Lean achieved the following five points:

  • Over 70% of Go Lean food ingredients are obtained from the local farming sector;
  • Go Lean limits additional packaging products, in order to reduce packaging waste material;
  • Go Lean provides labels on its products that include food and nutrition details and proper disposal information to inform consumers and avoid the waste of food;
  • JustKitchen encourages all its brands, including Go Lean, to use electronic invoices, to achieve the paperless concept; and
  • JustKitchen regulates all its brands employees, including Go Lean's, to recycle and compost its food products such as food waste, packaging, etc.

The Brand has also replaced plastic lunch boxes with non-toxic boxes made of plant-based fibers. The lunch boxes are compostable and aimed at reducing pollution from Go Lean locations. The importance of reducing plastic production and use is more important than ever as over 300 million tons of plastic are produced around the world and more than 90% of that plastic is not recycled. 1

Foodpanda is a service food provider in Asia , with more than 115, 000 locations, available in over 12 countries. 2 Foodpanda aims to go above and beyond for customers by delivering food to consumers all over Asia while providing exceptional customer service. For Foodpanda, it's not just about delivering food but about making connections and food easily available to companies, families and individuals, which also aligns with JustKitchen's goals and commitments. Foodpanda has invited JustKitchen to participate in the press conference to announce Go Lean as an eco-friendly food option for its customers. More information on Foodpanda can be found on its website via the following URL: https://www.foodpanda.com

Management Commentary

"It is an honour to have Go Lean announced as an eco-friendly brand by Foodpanda. The delivery service partner has been an important extension of our business for some time now, and we are pleased that Foodpanda has recognized Go Lean and the effort of our team to make it a more sustainable and eco-friendly option for delivery-only customers in Taiwan ," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Sustainability is important to our team at JustKitchen. We care not only about our customers but also our food and packaging suppliers, in pursuit of a better overall on-demand food experience in the areas in which we operate," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Hong Kong , the Philippines and Singapore , with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding providing high-quality food to delivery-only consumers with select sustainable packaging solutions. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes
  1. "About Us: Our Organization", Plastic Oceans Canada, 2022, https://plasticoceans.ca/about-us/
  2. "About Us: Where We Are", Foodpanda, 2022, https://www.foodpanda.com/about/

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c3480.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Just Kitchen TSXV:JK Emerging Tech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

Just Kitchen


Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

The Company Also Continues to Expand its Brand Portfolio by Adding Kitsutaya, an Affordable, Family-Oriented, Japanese Menu Easily Accessed by Consumers Through JustKitchen's and Third-Party Food Delivery Apps

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has launched Mr. Chili (" Mr. Chili " or the " Brand "), which is an exclusive, delivery-only, spicy noodle menu created in association with the Mr. Hot instant noodle brand in Taiwan . To date, JustKitchen is the first and only ghost kitchen affiliate of Mr. Hot and its celebrity endorser, Jam Hsiao Ching-Teng the famous Taiwanese singer and actor. Additionally, the Company has launched a new curry and don brand, Kitsutaya Curry Donburi (" Kitsutaya ") to appeal to families with children as the menu adds a sweet taste to more traditional curry and don meals at an affordable price point.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

The Company Enters Arrangement with Dine Brands to Sell IHOP ® 's Iconic Food Items from Multiple Ghost Kitchen Locations

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Dine Brands International, Inc. (" Dine Brands ") to sell IHOP ® 's World-Famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more from a minimum of seven of its ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan . The initial seven locations are selected by the Company's Data Science team to further its data analysis for highest product market fit, with additional rollouts to follow. IHOP ® 's innovative menu with easy portability in mind will be offered to delivery-only consumers via mobile applications and prepared at JustKitchen's locations in Neihu, Bade, Zhonghe, Fuzhou Renai, Minsheng and Sanchong. The Agreement grants JustKitchen the right to cook and prepare IHOP ® meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Joint Venture to Open Location in Manila via Arrangement with GrabKitchen

JustKitchen Joint Venture to Open Location in Manila via Arrangement with GrabKitchen

The Company's Partnership with TDG Ventures has Signed with GrabKitchen to Operate Two Locations in the Philippines

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that its joint venture entity (the " JV Co. ") with TDG Ventures, Inc. (" TVI ") in the Philippines has signed an agreement to open two ghost kitchen locations in the Philippines's capital city of Manila with the global platform of GrabExpress Inc. (" Grab ") GrabKitchen for food production and GrabFood for delivery services. Grab is Southeast Asia's largest mobile technology company that connects millions of consumers to millions of drivers, merchants, and businesses.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Opens Exclusive Location in Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park via its JKOS Ordering System

JustKitchen Opens Exclusive Location in Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park via its JKOS Ordering System

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Will Operate a Ghost Kitchen within Jialong Technology to
Provide Catered Food for Corporate Employees as well as Branded Meals
to Other Huanke Road Manufacturers

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

Keep reading... Show less
Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrator

Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrator

Extends global customer reach for integrated digital transformation offerings to military and public safety customers

Expands Canadian defence and public security market for latest generation of Persistent Systems' mobile solutions and KWESST applications

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Banking Executive Jos Luhukay to Board of Directors

Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Banking Executive Jos Luhukay to Board of Directors

Distinguished 40 Year International Banker and Former Ernst & Young Partner

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Joseph (Jos) Luhukay has joined the Board of Directors. Jos Luhukay joins Applied UV's extensive Executive leadership team and Board as the Company continues the global market expansion of its patented, disruptive, and highly effective suite of fixed and mobile air purification solutions (Airocide and Scientific Air).

Keep reading... Show less
Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

Keep reading... Show less
Elisabeth Preston to Retire from KWESST Board and Step Down as Corporate Secretary; Expected U.S. Replacement for Board Seat Pending

Elisabeth Preston to Retire from KWESST Board and Step Down as Corporate Secretary; Expected U.S. Replacement for Board Seat Pending

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that Elisabeth Preston will be retiring as director and Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

Ms. Preston joined the KWESST board February 21st, 2021 and has also served since then as Corporate Secretary. Her exit is precipitated by an urgent necessity for Ms. Preston to focus her attention on her full time occupation as Chief Legal Counsel and Vice President International Compliance with a top global defense contractor with significant operations in Europe.

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Business Executive Monica Woo to Board of Directors

Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Business Executive Monica Woo to Board of Directors

Former President 1-800 FLOWERS

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Monica Woo has joined the Board of Directors. Monica Woo joins Applied UV's extensive Executive leadership team and Board as the Company continues the global market expansion of its patented, disruptive and highly effective suite of fixed and mobile air purification solutions (Airocide and Scientific Air).

Keep reading... Show less
dynaCERT Adds Simply Green's Expertise in the Oil & Gas Industry

dynaCERT Adds Simply Green's Expertise in the Oil & Gas Industry

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT 's strategic dealer in the Canadian Oil & Gas market, Simply Green Distributors Inc. ("Simply Green" or "SGD"), a successful distributor of green technology, based in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, is offering the immediate availability of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ products based on dynaCERT's patented and proprietary Technology offering a global solution to reduce pollution.

SGD is distributing the Company's new line of products using hydrogen technology designed to make contributions to lowering GHG emissions and designed to show important savings in fuel consumption in the Oil & Gas, Construction and Transportation industries. The hydrogen units, which are added as an aftermarket product to existing equipment or machinery, delivers hydrogen-on-demand. With the use of distilled water, the units are up and running immediately after installation.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×