TSXV: JK The Company's Volume of Retail Customer Food Orders Grew by 26% From the Third Quarter to the Fourth Quarter as its Number of Ghost Kitchens Increased from 17 to 20 Locations for the Period Ending September 30, 2021 Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial ...

JK:CA