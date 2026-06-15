JPMorganChase Expands Security and Resiliency Initiative to Canada

Extension reinforces the firm's century-long presence in Canada and supports strategic capacity, resilience and innovation as critical supply chains evolve
JPMorganChase today announced the expansion of its $1.5 trillion, 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI) to Canada. The announcement builds on SRI's recent expansion to Europe and the firm's momentum in Canada, which has nearly doubled franchise revenue and increased headcount by a third over the past five years.
First announced in the United States in October, SRI is a $1.5 trillion, 10-year initiative to facilitate, finance and invest in five key verticals, including supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defence and aerospace, energy independence and resilience, frontier and strategic technologies, and pharma and healthtech. In Canada, JPMorganChase expects SRI to align closely with some of the country's strengths and key priorities including defence, energy and mining, and supporting secure, resilient supply chains with trading partners.
"Canada has deep strengths on the world stage — rich in talent, abundant resources and is home to companies at the forefront of critical industries," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase. "By extending SRI to Canada, we're strengthening the vital industries and supply chains that underpin North American economic resilience, which is essential to shared prosperity and collective security."
David Rawlings, CEO for JPMorganChase Canada, will lead the initiative locally, providing oversight and accountability across the country. He will work with clients and public- and private-sector organizations to advance SRI's multilateral initiatives — including providing banking and advisory support to select next-generation companies building critical capacity in Canada, the U.S. and across global trading partners.
Separately, JPMorganChase is proud to play a leading role in the establishment of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), which will be headquartered in Canada. As one of the key financial institutions helping to stand up the DSRB, our involvement reflects JPMorganChase's deep commitment to helping finance future defence and security objectives. Canada's selection as the headquarters further strengthens the country's position in defence, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and research and development.
JPMorganChase serves clients across Canada through offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, with a focus on cross-border activity. The firm helps Canadian clients invest, grow and transact globally and serves subsidiaries of global companies operating in Canada. Through JPMorganChase's global network in more than 100 countries, the firm helps connect Canadian companies and institutions to global capital and markets.
As Canada attracts more capital and capabilities to strengthen domestic growth and resilience, JPMorganChase is expanding its operations to support clients as investment priorities evolve and supply chains become more critical to long-term competitiveness.
For more information on SRI, please visit jpmorgan.com/sri .
About JPMorganChase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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Alexis Copson
JPMorganChase
alexis.a.copson@chase.com